The city of Aspen will ramp up its parking regulations in the new year, optimistically predicting an influx of visitors as the winter season gets underway.
The metered spots in the downtown core now have top-dollar pricing of $4-6 an hour, Monday through Saturday, following reduced rates in the off-season. And beginning Jan. 18, residential zones will revert to allowing two hours of free parking, or $6 for an entire day.
Aspen’s parking strategy has been reactionary through the COVID-19 pandemic in response to the changing habits of drivers. Reduced capacity on buses, social isolation mandates and an influx of in-state visitors all threw off the typical cycle of available parking in town.
Mitch Osur, the city’s director of parking and downtown services, said that this winter, visitor patterns will defy past trends.
“Our vision is that more people are going to drive this winter, versus fly,” he said.
But at the same time that more cars are traveling to town, there are now fewer places to put them.
In an effort to help the business sector through COVID-19 public health orders, the Aspen City Council allowed right-of-way encroachment into parking spaces for restaurants and retailers. This winter, about 13 restaurants have been granted reserved parking to be used as 15-minute spots for pick-up orders. Two businesses have built structures atop parking spaces just outside of their stores to increase customer capacity.
Currently, restaurants may only seat up to 25% of their approved capacity, though some restaurants are only able to obtain a fraction of that due to spacing requirements between tables.
“Certainly with 25% occupancy during the holidays there are not going to be enough seats to get food for everybody that’s in town,” Osur said.
In typical years, municipal parking standards recommend that pricing be set at a point that keeps about one spot open per block at any one time. If pricing does not offer a disincentive to drive, about 30% of downtown traffic can be attributed to those circling the block looking for spaces.
Osur said as the city fluctuated with parking prices this summer — first putting paid parking back into effect in June once the local business shutdown was over, and then returning to high-season prices in July — that balance was achieved.
“Part of that was because we moved employees of businesses and other people to the residential zone and the parking garage, because of the price, which therefore opened up parking in the core,” he said. “This summer we were just about perfect.”
In a memo to council, Osur attributed a 20% decline at the city-run parking garage this year due to commuters electing to find free parking in residential areas instead. Next month, the day rate for parking in residential lettered zones will bump up to match that of the garage — $6 a day, with the first two hours still remaining free.
The move is still lower than a typical year when the price would be $8 a day, in acknowledgement that some of the workforce may still be driving their single occupancy vehicle into town due to social isolation precautions.
“That was a hard discussion to have, but at the same token I think that it’s time to move forward a little bit, and we can start to do that,” Osur said.
He credited the council and City Manager Sara Ott for allowing the rates to be flexible based on the community’s habits and access needs. He said in other towns, parking departments are used for cash flow.
“There has never been huge pressure to use parking as revenue for the city,” he said. “None of them have put pressure on me for more revenue, more revenue, more revenue. Which allows me to make decisions that are right for the community, versus what’s right for the government.”
He said the parking rate strategy also is meant to be a boost to the private sector, including the county’s largest business, Aspen Skiing Co. Ideally, front-row spots are reserved for those who drive to town to purchase goods and services.
“My goal is that the downtown core is for tourists and locals that are coming to town to spend money; I don’t want a single employee parking in the downtown core,” Osur said.
Osur has partnered with SkiCo to reserve drop-off parking spaces at Gondola Plaza during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and likely on weekends throughout the season.
“They are concerned about pick-up and drop-off at the gondola, as well they should be,” he said.
The city also has partnered with RFTA to provide parking for bus drivers who need to drive to town to start their shifts. Ridership is gaining on the public buses, which are limited to 50% capacity due to public health orders. This means twice as many buses and twice as many drivers are needed this winter to keep up with skier and commuter ridership.
Osur himself takes the bus to work. He said riders are coming around in their comfort level on public transportation.
“We are seeing more people parking at Brush Creek (Park and Ride), we are starting to see an influx, things are starting to get back to normal again,” he said. “RFTA ridership is up quite a bit, people are starting to find their sea legs.”
A return to high-season pricing and residential fees — which have been on hiatus since March — is a sign the city anticipates a sense of normalcy this winter. But Osur said parking regulations will continue to be flexible in response to COVID-19 case numbers and public health orders.
“This is the plan, but we are also going to look at the data and see what’s going on,” Osur said. “We are trying to see what works and doesn’t work. We are prepared to pivot as necessary.