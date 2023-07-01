It was a match made in heaven, or at least the Roaring Fork Valley.
Mark Gressett was a Basalt kid, born and raised, who was comfortable working around excavation equipment when he graduated from high school in 1977.
“I was just into heavy equipment. I was also into skiing,” Gressett said.
The ski industry was in his family’s blood. His dad was a ski patroller. His mom sold lift tickets. Two of his brothers were ski instructors.
Gressett had worked for John Hyrup, a Basalt excavator who did extensive grading of trails for Aspen Skiing Co. (The Hyrup’s trail on Aspen Mountain is named after him.) He put in a good word for Gressett with Tom Marshall, who oversaw trails and grooming at the time at Snowmass Ski Area. Marshall hired Gressett for his team prior to winter 1977-78.
Gressett has been there ever since. All those years of hard work, mostly on the swing shift from 3:30 to 11:30 p.m., were recognized June 9 at Colorado Ski Country USA’s annual conference when Gressett was selected 2023 Snow Groomer of the Year.
“After that many years it’s nice to still get noticed,” Gressett said.
The groomer by winter turns into a rancher by summer. He took time out from haying in Emma one recent afternoon to reflect on his long career with SkiCo.
He has spent his entire career at Snowmass. “It’s always been my mountain,” he said.
He first started driving a Tucker snowcat, which he described as essentially a pick-up truck on tracks pulling a roller to compact the snow.
“A lot of stuff you couldn’t climb” in the old cats, he said. “Now we’re working in a $500,000 machine. I call them a heated Ferrari. Every year they get better.”
They now have rollers, cutters, blades and various other implements to help the operators work their magic in the snow. “It’s kind of like driving a video game,” Gressett said.
Over the decades, customers’ expectations for all services have continued to rise. That includes the expectation for an immaculately groomed snow surface. SkiCo crews at all four mountains are proud of their ability to deliver. Their internal expectations exceed those of skiers and riders. They want to lay down the perfect corduroy.
“I’ve always had a lot of pride in what I do there,” Gressett said. “You can look out your back window (in the snowcat) and tell you did a good job. If it’s perfect, it’s like your living room carpet.”
After 45 seasons, Gressett still relishes viewing sunsets from the mountain and occasionally, when he fills in on the graveyard shift, he witnesses spectacular sunrises.
A lot of the work at Snowmass keeps cat operators on their toes, especially the steeper terrain that regularly gets groomed on High Alpine.
Every once in a while there’s a harrowing experience on slopes that rarely see a cat. Gressett recalled using a winch cat one time on an extremely steep trail at Snowmass called AMF. The idea wasn’t to create a smooth surface on the steeps. Instead, they needed to pull snow that collected at the bottom back up the hill to cover exposed rocks. When a winch is employed, a cable is attached to the grooming cat to prevent it from sliding down a steep slope and potentially rolling. The other end of the cable is hooked into a stationary cat or some other type of fixed anchor.
In this case, the cable snapped and Gressett and his cat went for a ride, sideways through a narrow, rocky section of AMF, then backwards until it came to a rest. He recalled wondering during the incident if the cat was going to roll. It didn’t. Crew members hiked down and attached another cable. They huffed, puffed and clawed their way back up the steep slope rather than ride in the cat, just in case another cable broke.
Another fond memory was helping Aspen Mountain prepare for a World Cup ski race sometime in the early 1980s. Gressett said the Snowmass grooming crew answered the call for assistance by caravaning snowcats over Owl Creek Road and along Highway 82 to get to Ajax. That wouldn’t happen today, he said.
The winter of 2022-23 was perfect in so many ways, not only for skiers and riders but for groomers.
“The groomers are always happy when it’s snowing,” he said.
And snow it did. While there weren’t many huge dumps, there also were very few prolonged dry spells. That’s just what groomers like — consistent refreshes of four to six inches of powder. When it snows a foot or more, even today’s modern snowcats have trouble climbing, according to Gressett.
Groomers feel the stress and strain of a low snow year in a big way. Veteran operators know where the snow collects in the woods, so they can pull it out and cover the slopes. But even with that experience, the dreaded dirt spots eventually appear on the slopes and grow like a cancer. The groomers take it personally even if they shouldn’t.
Gressett’s back-of-napkin calculation places his hours at 35,000-plus in a snowcat, and that’s probably conservative. He spent 19 years as a manager, but it creates a lot of long nights and constant attention. He went back to just being one of the crew a few years back.
“I started as the youngest kid on the crew and now I’m the old man on the crew,” he said with a chuckle.
His supervisor nominated him for the 2023 Snow Groomer of the Year Award from Colorado Ski Country, a trade association for the state’s ski industry. Gressett said he was grilled by a panel of five people about all aspects of his work as part of the judging. Several weeks after the interview, he was notified that he won. He attended the Colorado Ski Country conference to collect his award.
He previously earned recognition when he won a National Ski Areas Association’s PhatCat competition in the early 2000s. Groomers from throughout the country would engage in friendly competition on the slopes to see who could perform various tasks the best in their machines. One exercise, he recalled, was grooming as close to a bamboo pole as possible without toppling it.
Gressett said SkiCo has treated him well over the years. He started at $6.10 per hour in 1977 and felt he was at the top of the world. While he’s inching toward the end of his career, he’s not ready to hand over the controls just yet. Ski season is still enchanting.
“I’m always ready to leave in April and come back in November,” Gressett said.