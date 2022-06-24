Elliot Wilkinson-Ray launched Ripton and Co. in 2019 from his bedroom in Aspen’s Skier Chalet, selling his high-tech denim sports apparel online via Shopify. But while the COVID-19 pandemic hit many retailers hard — and Wilkinson-Ray himself got by with a lot of help from his friends — his jorts concept took off and continues to grow.
Ripton products are 80% denim fabric, designed to shape to the wearer’s body while moving with an athlete. The company is adding new products to its inventory all the time: shorts, vests, jorts (jean shorts), denim vests and overalls, to name a few. Ripton recently announced a relaunch of its bestselling black, acid-wash jorts with a limited-edition twist, according to the company website.
But who is the man behind the jorts?
Originally from Vermont and an avid skier his whole life, Wilkinson-Ray credits his childhood for his company idea: what he witnessed and experienced during his early days on the slopes. Many years later, he spent a summer abroad, in London, studying fashion with some of the industry’s best. That’s where he spoke to a student-teacher from his program, who saw his potential and inspired him to continue with his dream of opening Ripton, he said.
Today, Ripton sources its denim from a specialized factory in Europe, but the style reflects Wilkinson-Ray’s roots.
“I think Vermont and Colorado are both very outdoor-focused cultures and lifestyles,” he said. “And I also think that Vermonters are very understated, good people with strong values. I noticed they don’t own the most clothes — ironic because now I own a clothing company — and that’s why I focused on jorts.”
When developing his apparel, Wilkinson-Ray kept in mind the trends he’d already seen work in the outdoors, from Carhartts to ski fashion: something that could be worn hiking on the Colorado Rockies or the Appalachian trails — nothing fancy — but simple and durable for the activity at hand. The casual look makes sense to him because after all, it’s what he grew up with, he said. Vermont winters meant kids on the hill skiing in jeans or Carhartts.
“There is this kind of scrappy ruggedness that comes out in the Ripton brand for people,” he said. “Trying to create things from something like denim felt like it kind of flipped the narrative of outdoor wear on its head. It’s not meant to be taken too seriously, but at the same time we’re using a lot of new and interesting technology that makes something like denim to make our clothes more comfortable — and I think that is where our design principles lie.”
The company is 2 years old and ever evolving, according to Wilkinson-Ray. He quoted Aristotle when discussing the Ripton Jorts adventure: “Well begun is half done.” It’s become a sort of mantra for Wilkinson-Ray, who says he feels strongly about any and all aspects of his life, including his business.
He first got the idea for Ripton back in 2015. Between then and 2019, he said he made many changes to his personal life, including leaving behind a partying lifestyle and improving his mental clarity.
“Actually getting something going — even just coming up with a name or telling people around you that you’re pursuing something — is hard, and it was hard for me for a long time,” Wilkinson-Ray said. “I wanted to make and sell jorts because I wanted to see if we could sell and make them better than what is available on the current market.”
When speaking about his business, Wilkinson-Ray acknowledges how proud he is of where it is today but is most thankful for how it began. He spoke of the early stages of Ripton and Co., and how through the pandemic he was able to build important connections and professional networks.
“COVID did help me in the sense that I was lost, living in Aspen and working a couple different jobs, and those all ended. Everything stopped. I think this helped the very infantile stage of the business move along a little more. I’m proud of that awkward phase where I didn’t think people were taking [Ripton] super seriously,” he said.
That gratitude is particularly pointed at the Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley, which provided his first customers. Friends and acquaintances all contributed to the business by either purchasing items or sending money ahead of the item releases so that he could purchase the first fabric.
“Everybody came together and helped seedfund in that early round, like you would in a Kickstarter,” he said. “I am proud of that because it was so natural, and people paid substantial amounts for a pair of jorts at the time. We had a lot of people who were doubtful of us — we would have several days without anyone visiting the website — but I didn’t really stress out too much.”
Wilkinson-Ray looks back on that time with fondness, as he “learned a lot from the deadness” of the pandemic, when no one was making any purchases that were not essential. They’re lessons that he revisits as he looks ahead.