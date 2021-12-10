Regardless of your religious affiliation, one message seemed to echo throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, from the peaks of Aspen Mountain to Sunlight: Pray for snow.
It was a disappointing early start to the season for ski and snowboard enthusiasts. But recent snowfall and warnings of “extreme impacts” from a pending winter storm due to hit the Rocky and San Juan mountains in western Colorado Thursday and today — according to yesterday’s prediction by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — boosted Aspen Skiing Co. officials’ confidence enough to happily report that both Buttermilk and Aspen Highlands ski areas will open as scheduled Saturday.
“Ullr has graced the Roaring Fork Valley with fresh flakes this week just in time to celebrate the opening of Buttermilk and Aspen Highlands on Saturday, Dec. 11 and potentially open more terrain on Aspen Mountain and Snowmass as conditions permit,” the announcement reads.
As for how much extra terrain may open up on Aspen, well, that depends, SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said.
“New terrain is going to be extremely fluid because of the timing of the storm. We don’t want to make promises that we can’t stick to,” he said.
But he also added a bit of advice: namely, for those with the correct ability to do so safely to take advantage of Highlands being open over the weekend. “Aspen Mountain is going to get hit hard with people because it has the most terrain open on a powder day,” he said.
As of Thursday evening, Aspen boasted a 17-inch base, up five inches from its opening on Thanksgiving, and 233 acres of skiable terrain available. Aspen Highlands, already with a 31-inch base, is set to start its season with Thunderbowl Chair access — and, if the storm brings enough of the legal white stuff, Exhibition, Loge Peak and potentially even Deep Temerity will potentially open, as well.
“The Highland Bowl will be prepped and open once patrol gives the green light,” the SkiCo announcement continues, adding, “Along with lift and terrain openings, Merry-Go-Round restaurant invites guests to swing in for a drink and a meal.”
Beginners looking for a free ride can have it at Buttermilk Saturday; Powder Peak will be open gratis — and Summit Express may start spinning, too, if conditions allow. Either way, sight-seeing at the Cliffhouse will be available to anyone, regardless of on-snow skill set. And Snowmass ski area currently offers 331 acres of mostly beginner terrain
Snow predictions from the coming storm range from 3 to 5 inches in town in Glenwood Springs to 6-9 inches in downtown Aspen. Those numbers jump to double digits — 12-18 — when talking about the upper mountains.
Until late November, temperatures throughout the Roaring Fork Valley have been downright springlike, often creeping into the 40s and 50s midday. It has made snowmaking difficult — Sunlight Mountain Resort had to postpone its opening, initially planned for Friday, to a conditions-pending status.
“With this, we’re going to see what happens on the ground in the next few days and reassess our plan for opening day,” the Sunlight Mountain Resort Facebook page explained in its announcement to postpone Opening Day.
Somewhat ironically, the warmer temperatures have meant Aspen-Snowmass has used far less water toward snowmaking than it normally would have this time of year — about half, Hanle said.
“[We’ve used] much less water than we typically use right now because we haven’t had the temperatures to make snow,” he said. “We’re probably at about half of what we normally would’ve used by now because we don’t make snow in marginal temperatures and we don’t make it when it’s too warm — it’s just inefficient and it wastes power and it wastes water.”
As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Drought Monitor ranked Pitkin County as “moderate drought,” the second-lowest category other than “no drought.” Still, much of neighboring Eagle, Gunnison and Lake counties are experiencing “severe drought.”
Hanle said that SkiCo is in constant communication with local municipalities about stream flows and how much water is safe to use at any given point.
“We’re using Aspen city water on Aspen Mountain,” he said. “If at Snowmass they come and tell us creek levels are low, we stop making snow. During a drought year, our snowmaking could be impacted by stream levels. We’re not using more, and we would stop as instructed.”
Additionally, he added that the company’s snowmaking isn’t typically impacted by low natural snowfall, even if it makes for a slow start to the season.
“We typically don’t make more snow just because we don’t have the natural snow — we set a target and we stick to that target,” he said. “I think I saw this morning that we are at 50% of our target on Aspen Mountain. … We make it for some early season stuff and we make it for high-traffic areas that it’s going to help in the late season, when different parts are going to melt out [like Top of Nell].”
Still, terrain takes near-constant upkeep in these conditions, so uphilling will be closed on Aspen Mountain today and until Saturday on Aspen Highlands.