Asspen Ski Inc. announced that the annual Highlands Closing Party in mid-April is being put on by an outside festival producing company, called SnowBall Fest, and will do so in partnership with local establishments, including The Snow Hut, Sterlin’ Bellows and Gaala.
SnowBall Fest — which is known for throwing snow-themed parties on remote tropical islands — partnered with the Aspen-based Sterlin’ Bellows, Gaala and The Snow Hut in order to “ensure [the festival] is staying true to the party’s longtime local charm,” said SnowBall Fest Founder Chad Ajax Louis V — who, ironically, goes by his middle name, Ajax.
“I mean, c’mon, I’ve seen how the locals react to people like us, I know the attitudes you locals like to have, and so we’re just avoiding the drama at all costs,” Ajax said. “So we’ve brought on board our A1 homies who run the party venues in Aspen to make sure your community over there feels seen and heard.”
Based in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, Ajax started his SnowBall Fest as a platform for flying influencers “via PJ transport,” he said, out to his various festival events so that the select influencers would pose in little-to-no clothing at the event and then post to their Instagram and TikTok accounts.
Ajax said he’d always known about the “iconic Highlands Closing Party,” and when his investors told him it was an untouchable event to try and intrude on, the producer said he couldn’t help but set out to prove them wrong.
“We’re bringing the snow to the snow this time, baby, if you know what I mean,” Ajax said while smoking his vape pen in a backwards hat.
The producers are keeping the performance lineup a secret until the day of the party, but Ajax did mention that he and his partners in Aspen have collectively decided to X all local DJs from the lineup this year, due to his Aspen partners’ inability to share them, he said.
“My homies over in A-town don’t like sharing local talent, bro, so we just nicked that from the start,” Ajax said. “Like I said, no conflict from our crew.”
The historic closing party will “feel the same as it always has, just on steroids,” he said, with a wink.
According to the Asspen Ski Inc. release, it’s to be the biggest blow-out production in Highlands’ history thus far, with caviar bumps and champagne flutes served upon entry.
There will be yurts installed at the base of Highlands for VIP tier-levels 3 and 4, and VIP levels 1 and 2 — for which tickets start at $500,000 per person — include complimentary transportation to the event via a helicopter ride.
The helicopter rides will stop at the top of Highland Bowl on the way to the party for influencers to take a photoshoot, Ajax said. He then joked that last-day hikers “better watch out.”
Skink said in its announcement that it has “absolutely nothing to do” with this year’s Highlands Closing Party.
A spokesperson said: “Yeah, um, we feel it’d be best just to stay out of this one.”
The Highlands AleHub also had a news release, released immediately after Skink’s, stating that the restaurant will be “hands off” of all operations related to this year’s Highlands Closing Party, as well. AleHub, which has been the party’s central host in past years, will, in fact, be closed on the day of the party.
AleHub Owner and Founder KV-Money said in his statement: “F*** this, we’re out.”
General admission tickets to the closing party start at $10K. For more information, visit SnowBallFest.edu/wearenotthefyrefestivalpeople.