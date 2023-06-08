The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors heard arguments on Wednesday from Highlands Villas LLC and Music Associates of Aspen Inc. — local entities tangled in a legal dispute over a 2022 lease involving six units for music school students.
Highlands Villas filed an appeal to the APCHA board after hearing officer Mick Ireland ruled that the entity had violated deed restrictions attached to its lease with MAA in 2022. Ireland heard the case on Oct. 13, 2022, and ruled in January in favor of MAA, which claimed that Highlands Villas had coerced the music school into renting six seasonal units from May 5 to Sept. 25 of last year.
The units were only needed from June through August, the months that contain the Aspen Music Festival and School’s eight-week summer season. MAA is the nonprofit that supports AMFS.
With no students living there in May and September, the units would just “sit empty,” MAA argued.
“I totally agree with the unprecedented housing shortage,” Jennifer Elliot, AMFS senior vice president for strategy and administration, wrote to Highlands Villas in an email dated March 30, 2022. “Unfortunately we will only contribute to it if we lease the units for a longer period of time as they will just sit empty. We will not have students or staff in town during this extended period.”
She added that most of the units would not be occupied until late June 2022.
In a response email included in a chain of communications attached to the board’s meeting packet, Highlands Villas argued that the deed restriction afforded MAA the option to rent the units during the summer season but that they were not required to rent for only June through August.
“Nothing specified that the lease has to be only June, July and August. The summer leases in Aspen are longer than that,” Highlands Villas representative Amalia Peloso wrote in the response.
Over a series of emails, Elliot and Peloso debated whether the language in the deed restriction required MAA to sign a lease for three months or five. Elliot sought the help of an APCHA qualifications specialist, who shared with her via email a resolution from 2008 that ruled that the seasonal dorm units should be made “available to the MAA for the months of June, July and August, 2008, and future years.”
On April 27, 2022, Elliot sent an email to Peloso with the signed lease attached which included the extended May through September dates. Elliot wrote in the email that “due to the time constraints” she wanted to get the lease signed “as a commitment to our rental this summer. This is not an acknowledgement that we agree that the extended lease term is appropriate per the lease restrictions.”
According to a transcript from the Oct. 13 hearing, Ireland asked Elliot what made her believe that the offer to rent was “take it or leave it.” Elliot replied that it was when the course of the email chain did not change the dates on the lease despite MAA’s efforts to show why they did not need to rent in May and September, and when Peloso wrote in an email on April 20, 2022, that “if the proposed dates in May though September is too long for the MAA, we could make an exception and let you drop out from renting all of the best.”
In Wednesday’s meeting, APCHA staff read a statement saying that they were in support of Ireland’s decision, and asked the board to uphold it and deny the appeal.
Members of Highlands Villas and MAA attended the meeting and spoke to the board. Joseph Edwards, legal counsel for Highlands Villas, argued that Ireland’s decision was an abuse of discretion and exceeded his jurisdiction — in other words, it did not comply with the law and was not supported by evidence in the record.
Namely, Edwards argued there was no threat or coercion because MAA was not under duress.
“The law inexorably leads to the conclusion that the decision must be overruled,” Edwards said. “The hearing officer clearly wanted a different result and he twisted himself into a pretzel to get there. He ignored the law and he ignored the evidence so that he could get to the result he wanted to get to.”
MAA requested to be reimbursed $48,000 for the rent that was paid between May 5-31 and between Sept. 1-25 when the units were vacant. Maria Morrow, legal counsel for MAA, argued that Ireland’s decision was valid and there was violation of the deed restriction because MAA was not required to sign any lease. The deed restriction allows MAA to rent units for the months of June, July and August, and October through April, and May and September as demand allows.
“What it means is MAA has an option, and if it wants the units in June, July and August, it gets them,” Morrow said. “Nobody has to sign a lease… There’s nothing more classic of an economic duress than signing a contract under protest and saying, ‘You don’t have the right to make me do this.’”
The APCHA board did not rule on the matter. It will resume the discussion on June 21.