Highway 82 near Basalt reopened at 2:44 p.m. today between Willits Lane and Two Rivers Road following a serious morning rush-hour accident that involved five vehicles.
Trooper Josh Lewis of the Colorado State Patrol confirmed the highway reopening and said the condition of the two people who were airlifted with serious injuries to Denver hospitals remained unchanged as of mid-afternoon. One child was flown to Children's Hospital and an adult female with serious injuries was airlifted to a location unknown.
The closure of the east and westbound lanes of Highway 82 near milepost 22 started shortly after the morning rush hour accident was reported to the Colorado State Patrol at 7:57 a.m.
Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott said traffic in both directions remained heavy on Two Rivers Road through the morning and early afternoon and advised people with nonessential travel to stay off the road.
Five vehicles were involved in the accident and five parties were transported to two hospitals, according to Roaring Fork Fire Rescue.
This is a developing story that will be updated.