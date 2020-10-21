Highway 82 near Basalt reopened at 2:44 p.m. today between Willits Lane and Two Rivers Road following a serious morning rush-hour accident that involved five vehicles.
Trooper Josh Lewis confirmed the highway reopening and said the condition of the two people who were airlifted with serious injuries to Denver hospitals remained unchanged as of mid-afternoon.
The closure of east and westbound lanes of Highway 82 near milepost 22 started shortly after the accident at Highway 82 at Jim Grange Lane which was reported at 7:57 a.m.
Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott said traffic in both directions remains heavy on Two Rivers Road and advised people with nonessential travel to stay off the road.
Five vehicles were involved in the accident and five parties were transported to two hospitals, according to Roaring Fork Fire Rescue.
This is a developing story that will be updated.