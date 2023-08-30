Resurfacing work will create congestion and detours on Main Street in Aspen from Sept. 11-22.
The city’s Main Street is part of state Highway 82. Traffic will be diverted to Hallam Street, between 7th and 4th streets, for five days of that period. Other stretches of the street will be reduced to two lanes. The work will extend all the way through the city, from the S-curves to City Market.
City Engineer Trish Aragon said during a city council meeting last week that the repairs are necessary following a rough winter that left potholes and thin spots in the street’s asphalt.
Aragon said the asphalt on Main Street is particularly degraded compared to other Aspen streets. Local streets have an average asphalt depth of 4 inches, she said, while the depth on some sections of Main Street have 1 inch.
While cold weather conditions and high traffic have always created potholes on Main Street, Aragon said the 2022-23 winter was especially damaging. Simply filling potholes as they form is no longer sustainable, Aragon said in a memo submitted to council. More significant work is necessary to maintain safe driving conditions.
“The situation has reached a critical point where the city's workforce and resources are no longer sufficient to assist [the state] in the maintenance of this essential travel corridor through reactionary maintenance,” the memo read.
Technically, the city is not responsible for maintaining Main Street, which belongs to the state. But Public Works Director Scott Miller said the state has not planned or funded long-term solutions for the deterioration of the roadway.
“What really needs to be done with Main Street is a complete rebuild, which is many millions of dollars. That is an obligation of [the state]. ... We will continue to have that conversation with them, but in the meantime we are doing a repair just to get us through probably the next couple years,” Miller said.
The city’s project will cost a little over $1.5 million. The Colorado Department of Transportation will reimburse the city with $213,000 after the project is completed.
Aragon said the repaired stretches will last two or three years. Other stretches of Main Street that aren’t being worked on could pose problems sooner.
Councilman Ward Hauenstein said that in the future he would like to see the entire street converted to concrete. He noted that concrete is much more expensive, but also much more durable, than asphalt. Miller said the city is working on plans to convert the street’s major intersections to concrete.
Meanwhile, the city is encouraging commuters to bike, work from home or use public transit during the life of the upcoming project.
“September 11 — that’s a Monday — mark your calendars and get on the bus,” Mayor Torre said.