The number of people climbing Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks has vacillated drastically over the last few years, but hiker use days in the Elk Mountains surrounding Aspen have remained consistent through the 2019 lingering snowpack, the 2020 pandemic surge and last year’s smoke-plagued season.
A hiker use day represents one person hiking one peak on one day. Since many hikers ascend multiple fourteeners over the summer, the number doesn’t represent different individuals. Statewide, hiker use days fell 27% to an estimated 303,000 last summer, according to Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, which released its annual use report Thursday. Access issues and parking restrictions at some of the busiest peaks near the Front Range drastically reduced hiker use, the report said. In addition, smoke from wildfires resulted in a plunge in hiker days across the board in early August.
The Elk Mountains remained remarkably consistent — at a low level of use — because they are more difficult to reach from the Front Range and most of them are among the tougher ascents in the state, said Brian Sargeant, development and communications manager for CFI, a nonprofit organization based in Golden, Colorado.
“They are more of a weekend or multi-day trip,” Sargeant said of the Elk Mountain fourteeners. “You can’t just drive up there on a Saturday, do one of those peaks and come back [to the Front Range].”
The estimated hiker use days for the Elk Mountains was 7,000 for all of last summer, according to the report. CFI has a compact infrared counter on Castle Peak, which is the easiest of the Elk Mountain fourteeners to ascend. The other fourteeners near Aspen are Maroon Peak, Capitol Peak, Snowmass Mountain and Pyramid Peak. Castle, Maroon, Capitol and Pyramid are all estimated to host between 1,000 and 3,000 hiker use days per year. Snowmass Mountain is estimated at less than 1,000.
Estimates for the Elk Mountains other than Castle were reached by using crowdsourced “14er checklists” submitted to the 14ers.com website and a trend line extrapolated from other data collected from hikers. The information submitted to 14ers.com creates a “popularity percentage” that shows how many hikers report having ascended specific peaks.
“Castle and Conundrum are a 26, so that means that 26% of all users on 14ers.com have said that they’ve summited those two peaks,” Sargeant said. “Pyramid, Capitol, Maroon and Snowmass are all at 15%. Looking at all of the peaks, those are some of the lowest ranked ones.”
Three of the fourteeners outside of the Elk Range are still relatively close to Aspen. La Plata Peak, which has a counter, logged between 5,000 and 7,000 hiker use days last summer. Mount Massive was estimated at 7,000 to 10,000 hiker use days. Mount Elbert, the tallest peak in the state and a relatively easy slog, saw an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 hiker use days, according to CFI.
The state as a whole saw a surge of hiking on its 54 fourteeners in 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic closed so many other options. People flocked to the outdoors. That resulted in an estimated 415,000 hiker use days in 2020 — up 44% from 2019, when a beefy snowpack and multiple avalanche debris piles throughout the state prevented access to the big peaks until July. There were only an estimated 288,000 hiker use days in 2019.
The 2018 total was estimated at 353,000.
“The pandemic boom in 2020 was followed by a significant bust in 2021, as trailhead communities looked to control parking, landowners closed access due to liability concerns, other recreational options opened up as the pandemic lessened, and wildlife smoke choked off visitation mid-summer,” CFI Executive Director Lloyd Athearn said in the CFI use report. “More than half of the 14ers in the ranges closest to Front Range population centers faced some sort of access restriction. This contributed to the largest drop in 14er hiking use statewide, an estimated 69,000 hiker use days.”
Summit County started requiring reservations for parking for access to Quandary Peak last summer and a free shuttle was provided (there is a fee for the shuttle this year). That reduced the number of hikers, but Quandary was still the most hiked peak in the state last year with an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 hiker use days, according to CFI’s report.
The other busiest peaks among the 54 fourteeners in Colorado were Mount Bierstadt, at 30,000 to 35,000, and Torrey’s Peak and Gray’s Peak, at 20,000 to 25,000.
CFI’s report estimated that hiking the fourteeners provided a $82.2 million economic boost to the state in 2021.
The full report and analysis is available at www.14ers.org.