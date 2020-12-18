Linden Pride isn’t oblivious to the optics of opening yet another splashy New York name in the spacious, slopeside locale that most recently housed The Snow Lodge, a winter offshoot of a popular Montauk venue.
The Dante restaurant co-owner is privy to said perception — as well as the Aspen space’s track record, which in recent years has been a revolving door of restaurateurs mostly from New York.
Despite its rich history and international praise, however, Dante isn’t a ritzy concept or big-city chain. The legendary Greenwich Village restaurant and bar is a mom-and-pop shop by definition, with Pride and his wife Nathalie Hudson as the sole owners and proprietors.
“We’ve wanted to do something in Aspen for a long time,” Pride, an Australia native and New Yorker of 10 years, said via phone Thursday.
This weekend, they will quietly open a third Dante (formally called Dante at The Snow Lodge) at the base of Aspen Mountain.
To their advantage in Aspen, the pair are not only seasoned culinary pros, they also know how to earn the respect and support of a local community. The two did exactly that shortly after purchasing the now 105-year-old business from its previous owners in 2015. A 2019 story in “The Sydney Morning Herald” details what started as a “swift and brutal” response to the change in ownership. “Four years later though, it seems Pride can do no wrong,” the story reads.
“That was our biggest challenge and our greatest plague,” Pride said of winning over skeptics and critics alike. “But look, it takes time. And I hope that we gain support — and also support — the local [Aspen] community quickly. Because I’d so much rather see the same people a couple times a week than have a bunch of transient people that we only see once.”
When Hudson and Pride bought Caffe Dante from the Flotta family half a decade ago, little had changed throughout the family’s 44-year run. While the restaurant certainly needed a little refresh, it was important to the Flottas that Dante remain family-run — hence why they sold it to Pride and Hudson and not giants like Magnolia Bakery, which was also interested in an acquisition, Pride said.
“People really feel like it’s a public institution, so you have this great responsibility to continue to celebrate that and continue to provide an amenity for these people who tap into what is really almost a sense of ownership,” Pride said. “People feel like they really own the space, which is just amazing.”
Founded in a largely Italian neighborhood in Manhattan circa 1915, Dante functioned as a home for immigrants to gather over espresso. Decades later, the downtown spot became an iconic hub, with “the heart of the cultural revolution in the 1960s happening in and around the café,” Pride explained. Over the years, Dante has served the likes of Al Pacino, Bob Dylan, Alec Baldwin, Jerry Seinfeld, Whoopi Goldberg, among other figures.
“When we first took it over, it was a little bit daunting, to be honest. We wanted to pay tribute to this amazing history, but it needed to be elevated,” Pride said. “It was a coffee shop ... it had kind of seen its best days. People were still living off the old history of it, [and] it needed a clean-up.”
Pride tapped into his true passion: focusing on craft cocktails (and quality bites). In less than five years’ time, Dante has earned scores of accolades — like “best bar in the world” by Tales of the Cocktail and World’s 50 Best alike.
Dante’s wild success under the “new” ownership even led to the opening of a second Manhattan location this summer in spite of the pandemic that’s ravaged the food and beverage industry.
Both restaurants have remained open this year despite the circumstances. Pride said his main priority is to continue to take care of and provide health care to his employees, whom he considers “the most valuable asset of our business.”
Asked how he and Hudson juggle running two — and now three — restaurants while also parenting two little girls, Pride credits his wife: “It’s a great question, actually. My wife is like Superwoman.”
This winter, the family will be based in Aspen. Serving up craft cocktails and “European-inspired fare,” Dante will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Pride plans to be in the base area space through at least May, but in Aspen “for the long haul,” whether in its current location or elsewhere.
“It’s kind of terrifying, but I’m confident that our philosophy around hospitality, which is about looking after people, will work,” Pride said. “If there’s anything I’ve learned over the past eight months, [it’s that] people value that more than ever. I feel that we can come and look after people, [with] great hospitality, great food and great drinks. I’m hoping that that will see us through the season.”
In fairness, Dante has already survived a pandemic: the 1918 Spanish flu.