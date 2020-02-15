In cooperation with Aspen Junior Hockey, there will be a tribute to coach James Bond at the Aspen Ice Garden on Saturday., Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.
Bond, who passed away in November at age 70, arrived in Aspen in late summer of 1972 and immediately became involved in the nascent junior hockey program. He coached his last team in the 1998-99 season. He coached Squirts until 1981 and then coached the PeeWee teams until 1999. He was also actively involved with the Aspen Leafs hockey team and early town leagues. He eventually was the director of Aspen Junior Hockey.
If you were a “student” of Coach Bond, a parent of one of his players or a team manager, please join in the tribute at the rink for this event.
Also welcome are all fellow coaches, all Leaf players and anyone who was involved in any phase of Aspen hockey in these years.
There will be a scrimmage of players from his past teams from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. During this time, there will be a chance to mingle with old friends and view hockey memorabilia.
The tribute will start at 5 p.m.
Attendees may stand on the ice and are encouraged to dress appropriately. No food or drinks will be available.
The organizers would like to limit this event mostly to hockey friends and family. There will be a general memorial for Bond in early summer.