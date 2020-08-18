With four fires burning around the Roaring Fork Valley and stagnant skies in the forecast, the state public health department issued an advisory Monday warning that air quality will reach unsafe levels this week.
Scott Landis, air quality meteorologist for CDPHE said satellite data and atmospheric models show wildfire smoke settling into mountain valleys for the time being.
“It’s almost as if Aspen is in a strategically bad location right now,” Landis said.
Along with the nearby Grizzly Creek Fire east of Glenwood Springs, the Pine Gulch fire is active outside of Grand Junction, and the Cameron Peak and Williams Fork fires are blazing in the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests.
Last week, the smoke was lofting into the upper levels of the atmosphere that contain the strongest winds, blowing the smoke from the western part of the state down to the Front Range. But this week will be less windy, causing the smoke to stay localized.
“A lot of that smoke is really getting trapped near the fire. We are talking about some really heavy smoke in places, especially if you go to Glenwood Springs and areas westward down to Grand Junction,” Landis said.
He said the smoke acts like water, finding low points and getting trapped between mountain ranges.
“The mountain valleys get hit the worst when we have these kind of wildfires. You’ll have the smoke at night kind of lay down and work its way down like water. Then as you get into the morning that smoke is really really thick. As it starts to warm up the smoke will decrease but the last place to get that decrease is in the valleys,” he said. “It’ll get trapped in there and that’s why we’ve had some really major issues with some of the mountain valleys during this episode.”
Air quality data shows particulates in the air from wildfire smoke rising to unhealthy levels for those with sensitive respiratory symptoms and at times rising to unhealthy levels for the general public as well.
“We will have times where we will have those beautiful blue skies and the smoke is not coming from those fires, but all of a sudden we will get that wind direction coming from those fires and that will increase the smoke and increase fine particulates and make it a public health threat for folks,” Landis said.
The U.S. Forest Service has brought in air resource advisers who have set up highly sensitive monitors that can measure Particulate Matter 2.5 and smaller. Mark Copple is on the team monitoring those results. He said, while tough, the body can fight off PM 10 and higher, but smaller particulate matter such as that caused by wildfire smoke residue can bypass the lungs’ filtration system.
“The 2.5 and smaller, those are the particles that, when we breathe, they get past all our cilia and all our defense mechanisms to block that. They go right in. They go into our bloodstream and that’s what makes us ill,” he said.
At times, the smoke that has settled over the area has taken on different hues, glowing red or an eerie dark yellow. The color is based on chemical reactions from the fuel that is being consumed mixing with the ozone. Depending on what is burning, that smoke can contain nitrous oxide and nitrogens, sulfur dioxide and different carbons.
William Bayse, another air resource adviser with the Forest Service, said that even though wildfires are burning natural substances, the emissions are still bad to inhale.
“It is very dangerous,” Bayse said.
Those with respiratory sensitivities and the elderly should all take extra precautions while outdoors this week — as well as any youths 18 or younger, as their lungs are still developing.
Bayse said even for healthy adults, a trip to the grocery may result in chest pain and watery eyes. He said any prolonged exposure to the levels of smoke in the air currently are harmful to health, even for those at the top of their fitness level, such as the firefighters.
“We see that every year with healthy 18-year-old kids that are fighting fires in top physical shape,” he said. “A lot of these firefighters and hotshots are in elite physical shape, but then they turn around and come back from the fire and they have respiratory issues and they get sick.”
He said much like the firefighting teams who are up against the smoke and fire, community members who live in a sustained smoky environment will see deteriorations of their immune systems.
“The same thing happens to the public. We have communities that are constantly stuck in these conditions,” Bayse said.
As far as the eye can see
In the health advisory from the state, Landis recommends staying inside when thick smoke is present. If residents cannot see a landmark five miles away, that means the air quality is a health hazard. In areas like Aspen where five-mile vistas are hard to achieve, he said the smell of smoke in the air also is an indicator to stay inside.
“Use that combination of visibility and your other senses,” Landis said.
He also encouraged following the health advisories issued by his office, which come out every 24 hours at 9 a.m. and more frequently under more hazardous conditions.
The smaller particulate matter that Copple measures does not come with a visual indication of a threat. He said the most dangerous conditions can occur under blue skies.
“The best rule of thumb is if you can smell smoke you are breathing it in,” Copple said.”If you can smell the smoke but you can’t see it and it looks clear, that’s the fine stuff and it’s actually worse. It gets into you.”
Health threats amid pandemic
Copple is no stranger to issuing air quality reports and encouraging those with vulnerable respiratory systems to remain indoors. But, this is the first year he has done his job as a worldwide pandemic is already threatening those with weak immune systems and causing long-lasting respiratory issues.
He said the threat to public health caused by wildfire smoke is a major blow amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“That adds a whole other entity to this whole thing, regarding the smoke. It increases the chances (of contracting COVID-19) because you are already fighting the smoke. The cilia is collecting all these particles and your body is fighting this off so it lowers your immune system and COVID can come in easier. It’s not a good time.”
While the introduction of mandatory mask zones and growing public sentiment in support of face coverings mean that most people in the valley are stepping outside with a mask on anyway, Landis said that does not protect against the air-quality threat.
“The vast majority of people are wearing masks that are not going to keep out the tiny particles that come from wildfire smoke,” Landis said.
Rest day … or week
CDPHE indicators predict a decrease in air quality for today. The state and federal experts watching the smoke levels advise staying indoors as heavy smoke remains in the Roaring Fork Valley. It might be a good time for even the most avid of recreationalists to take a rest week.
“You want to reduce any kind of strenuous activity,” Landis said. “The real problem with fine particulates that come from smoke is that they have an accumulative effect on you.”
He said even when the coast looks clear, it may take the body a while to bounce back.
“You still have the cumulative impact from breathing that smoke for all those days. We really encourage everybody to take it easy and stay indoors as much as possible.”
Bayse said if you are going to be active outdoors, it would be prudent to time it when the outlook reports show a safer atmosphere.
“People do need to go outside, go to the store, check their mail and get out, and maybe enjoy taking a walk. That’s understandable. We are just asking people to make a conscious decision to try, if they can, to adjust their schedule around periods when it may be less impactful smoke-wise,” Bayse said.
As of press time, the Grizzly Creek fire had grown beyond 25,007 acres. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon may have adverse effects on the progress to contain the fire. Thunderstorms often cause winds to pick up — which can amp up the fire — and the threat of lightning could mean new fires sparking up.
Landis said that means for now, the smoke is here to stay.
“As long as these fires keep on burning, and there is no reason to think they won’t, we will get periods of smoke for the rest of this week. There is just no getting around that,” he said.
GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE UPDATE
Size: 25,007 acres
Total personnel: 647
Containment: 0%
Details: Crews are constructing an indirect line from the end of Transfer Trail to Crane Park to keep the fire from impacting Glenwood Springs. The fire is predicted to continue spreading today in the Colorado River/I-70 corridor. High temperatures and low humidity will promote potential for extreme fire behavior when winds and slope align.
Web info: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6942/)