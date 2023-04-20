“Do not participate in the genocide of your own people; don't erase yourself from the narrative of the American story. We are here, we’ve always been here, we’re still here.” Martha Redbone said she’s never forgotten these words spoken to her by her mother when she was a teenager.
And today, Redbone — a Native and African-American vocalist, songwriter, composer and educator — is celebrating her family’s heritage and history through the power of music and storytelling.
“Bone Hill: The Concert” is an interdisciplinary musical theater work that Redbone created and co-developed with her husband, Aaron Whitby — who is a London-born pianist, composer, producer and longtime collaborator of Redbone’s.
Originally commissioned by Joe’s Pub and the Public Theater, as part of the New York Voices artists’ initiative, and co-commissioned by the Lincoln Center David Rubenstein Atrium, “Bone Hill: The Concert” is a recipient of the NEFA National Theater Project Creation and Touring Grant and National Performance Network Creation Fund.
The independent production has been on the road now for seven years and continues touring extensively across the nation to this day.
On Friday, “Bone Hill: The Concert” will come to the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. and marks the final “Wheeler Presents” program of the winter season.
Inspired by Redbone’s family lineage, the “Bone Hill” narrative follows a woman, Red, returning to her homeland in Black Mountain and the coalmines of Kentucky, where her ancestors have dwelled for centuries. As a contemporary multi-racial Cherokee-Shawnee and African-American family, they are permanently bonded to their culture, identity and the mountain, despite its violent past and the ever-changing laws of the land that attempt to extinguish them.
“We just found a fun way to tell an important story that many people are unaware of,” Redbone said. “And so, in a way, it gives a little inside view to some American history that we were never taught in schools — you know, I mean, never ever taught before — and then we tie it together through the generations with not only a historical timeline, but a music story timeline, as well.”
Featuring a seven-piece ensemble, “Bone Hill: The Concert” journeys through traditional Cherokee chants and lullabies, to early blues and country; gospel, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll; and all the way up to the 1970s R&B and funk music of Redbone’s childhood, she said.
“And I try to make it a congregation, you know, I try to get everyone just clapping and hootin’ and hollerin’ and to make a lot of noise and to have fun, to feel comfortable,” Redbone said. “That's what it's all about.”
Redbone hails from the Appalachian hills of Harlan County, Kentucky, and is now based in Brooklyn, New York. An award-winning songstress and musician, Redbone is recognized as one of today’s most vital voices in American roots music, embodying the folk, mountain-blues and gospel sounds of her childhood. She comes from a mother of Cherokee, Choctaw and Shawnee descent and an African-American father.
In the last 14 years since giving birth to a child of her own, Redbone expressed how she’s felt more determined to document the stories of her Black and Indigenous heritage and her family’s strong-held bond to their homeland in Appalachia — to let her son know, “who we are and where we came from,” she said.
“When I became a mom, I wanted to be able to celebrate the homeland that I come from, you know, to celebrate Appalachia and the original people — the original caretakers, the Cherokee and Shawnee people who took care of that land,” Redbone said. “Because when you become a mom, it’s like, what information do you want to fill in your child's mind? ... And before our child has to learn things from the outside, I want him to learn it from our home, and so that's why I made ‘Bone Hill.’”
She went on to explain how the storytelling seeds for “Bone Hill” were planted when her son, who is now a teenager, was still a toddler. By the time her son was 3 years old, Redbone’s own mother had passed away, she said, and with deceased parents and more of her elders beginning to pass, Redbone emphasized that it was important to hold on to those stories. As a musician, she did so through song.
“And what I did first was, we recorded the ‘William Blake’ album, which we set the poetry of William Blake, the British poet, to the sounds of Appalachia — of how I heard it,” Redbone said. “Because when you think of music from Appalachia, no one ever thinks of Black people or Indigenous people in that story. … We don't even come into that narrative, and that, in a way, is like our own genocide.”
The “Bone Hill” story continued to develop organically over the years, Redbone said. She explained that the creation of the work started out as “sort of a selfish thing,” to let her son know the songs, culture and stories of his heritage. But in the end, Redbone said, the real gift of “Bone Hill” has been that it sparks the audience to think of their own personal family stories.
“Because ‘Bone Hill’ is really a family story, it's not an African American story; it's not a Native American story — it isn't, you know —it's a family story,” Redbone said. “And it shows how you can hold on to who you are and your culture despite what gets thrown at you through the evolution of history and time — that's what ‘Bone Hill’ is about, is our resilience, and our resistance to allow ourselves to be erased.”
“Bone Hill: The Concert” will take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House. Tickets range from $18-$45, depending on seat selection, and are still available to purchase at aspenshowtix.com.