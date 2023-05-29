The high school sports season will end on Wednesday, but will its final moment be of Aspen High girls lifting a trophy at their home golf course?
For what is believed to be the first time in program history, the Aspen High girls golf team qualified as a team through to the state tournament. Its timing couldn’t have been better, as the 3A tournament is being held at Aspen Golf Club, the players’ home turf. The Skiers will be able to sleep in their own beds and play a course they’ve grown to know in home tournaments, practices and even before their high school careers.
And they enter as one of the favorites in the rankings.
“I think we definitely haven’t peaked yet,” junior Brooke O’Sullivan said on May 16 after Aspen won its home invitational, the last regular season event before regionals. “We’ve been pretty consistent with our scores, low 80s or high 70s. That’s great, but we know we’re capable of something lower.”
As a team, Aspen finished second in that home tournament, but only trailed the winner Steamboat Springs — a 4A team — by two strokes. O’Sullivan and sophomore Lenna Persson each shot an 80, one stroke behind Steamboat’s Kaitlyn Grommeck for the individual win.
Including regionals, in team events this season Aspen has been the top-scoring 3A team in all but three of the nine it’s participated in, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association scoring app, iWanamaker. O’Sullivan and Persson did not participate in two of those and in the third, at Resurrection Christian on April 11, the Skiers trailed only Berthoud, the team they beat by one stroke to win the regional.
By rankings, Aspen slots in at fourth in 3A, with Berthoud just ahead at third. The Skiers have not faced the top two teams by ranking yet, No. 1 Peak to Peak and No. 2 Prospect Ridge. In individual rankings, Peak to Peak senior Noelle Thompson comes in second and Prospect Ridge sophomore Hope Torres comes in third, ahead of Persson in fifth and O’Sullivan in seventh. But Aspen is the only team to boast two players in the top 10. (The rankings use an algorithm to score a player’s performance based on hole outcome (par or under/over), average times they hit a fairway or a green, how many putts they hit, etc.)
O’Sullivan said the rankings are something they think about “unconsciously,” while Persson admitted to taking a much deeper dive on them.
“It’s a really interesting game because there’s not exactly offense and defense, you’re just playing against par,” head coach Shannon Day said after regionals. “Everybody’s trying to play their best game. You show up on the day of the competition and you focus on your own game, but we’re aware that we’re up there and there are teams that are going to be nipping at our heels or we’ll be nipping at their heels.”
Day said another advantage Aspen has going for it is prior experience at state championships. Both Persson and fellow sophomore Audrey Woodrow went to state as freshmen and O’Sullivan went the year before, missing the 2022 season with an injury. Aspen had a strong case for making it to state as a team last year, had O’Sullivan been on the roster.
Following the 2022 state tournament, both Persson and Woodrow expressed some anxiety around the fanfare of the event but said it improved over the course of the tournament. They expect that to ramp up a bit on the home course.
“It definitely adds some pressure just from the local community,” Persson said. “You want to show out, you want to win but that’s wherever you play. You’re always going to want to win if you’re going to a tournament. I think it’s a really good opportunity.”
These Skiers have played Aspen Golf Club for most of their lives, Persson said, and it’s one that’s ranked among the hardest they’ll play. Still, the team watched late-season precipitation push back the club’s opening and limit their time practicing on it. Day said a lot of practice in the week between regionals and states would involve getting out on the course. Visiting teams, meanwhile, were restricted to a practice round day on Monday.
Complementing the top two are Woodrow and another sophomore, Madison Nelson, whom Day said had made the most improvement throughout the season. Woodrow is currently ranked 59th in the state. Day said both have the opportunity to step up at state — the team score is the added scores of the top three players from a team.
The tournament is a 36-hole stroke play event, with an 18-hole round on Tuesday and Wednesday. Eighty-four players will compete.
For Aspen, it gives the program a chance for its first state title after already having a historic season to this point. Having it at home on a tough course may just give them an extra edge to put them over the top.
“Especially for the people that have played this course, they know if you know it like the back of your hand, you’re way better off,” Persson said. “So I think we definitely have an advantage and hopefully we can play like that.”