The Roaring Fork Valley’s Holiday Baskets Program has grown since last year and is gearing up for another season of gift giving.
The Holiday Baskets Program is entering its 41st year of providing Christmas gifts to families in need between Aspen and Rifle. Completely run by volunteers, the program expects to provide gifts to more than 300 families this year — approximately 1,300 people. The program has about 350 volunteers who help wrap gifts and collect information about recipients, but they are still looking for “holiday angels” and donors to help purchase items from toys to warm clothing and food for those in need.
“Our goal is to reach the people in greatest need, and the mission has always been to have new gifts and food for people,” said Anne Blackwell, who chairs the program. “It’s so fabulous how many people participate. It’s just lovely. It makes you feel good about this valley.”
When the program started 41 years ago, volunteers would fill actual baskets with gifts and food and deliver them to families in need. Now, things run a little differently, but the most important thing is that every person gets a gift. Holiday Baskets also uses donations to purchase City Market gift cards so that each family can buy food for the holidays. Last year, Holiday Baskets gave gift cards worth $30 per person — about $40,000 total — and Blackwell said that this year they were able to raise that amount by 20%.
While Holiday Baskets will supply each family with a gift card, it’s up to the holiday angels to purchase gifts for each member of a family. Families are asked to provide information such as the number of people in the household and family members’ ages and sizes; the angels can purchase gifts for each family member and they can also purchase more, if they like. All the gifts should be dropped off, unwrapped, at the Aspen Chapel or St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Basalt.
“I just like the feeling,” Blackwell said. “I’m hoping that the family feels that somebody in the valley — you know, a stranger — cares about them and wants them to have something special.”
The program also works with local schools to hang tags on Christmas trees with individual gift items that need to be purchased. Students can purchase these gifts and drop them off, and they will go to families that have not been claimed by a holiday angel. This piece of the program was on hiatus for the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now back in full swing.
Blackwell and Suzi Jenkins, a volunteer who has worked with Holiday Baskets for the past four years, said it’s exciting that the volunteers are once again able to work together to wrap gifts after not being able to do so for a few years. It’s nice to see each other’s faces and, Jenkins added, to see the support from the schools and the community for the program.
“So many different people get involved on different levels,” Blackwell said. “That’s why it’s a real community effort. It’s fabulous.”
Holiday Baskets works with 13 local organizations that refer clients to receive gifts. In the past, Holiday Baskets used to identify recipients themselves, but now they rely on their partners to find where the need is and fill it. Some, like Pitkin County Health and Human Services, have partnered with Holiday Baskets many times, and others are newer.
English in Action will partner with Holiday Baskets for the third time this year, and Angela Hanley, English in Action’s small-group program manager, said that the organization counts it as a win to see a program focus so much on not just one child, but the whole family.
“The wraparound, whole-family support of this program feels really beneficial,” Hanley said. “They’re really conscientious of making sure that each adult that lives in the home is included, and the importance of everybody around the holidays needing those services. For us as staff, for our students, it’s so much fun for us to be involved.”
Hanley added that English in Action is grateful to Holiday Baskets for continuing to increase the number of participants each year so that more families can be involved. When the holiday angels have finished their shopping, the gifts will be dropped off with the Holiday Baskets volunteers, who will wrap them all and pack them into bags to be picked up by the organizations like English in Action.
Holiday angels have until Dec. 12 to pick up a family, shop and drop off their gifts. Monetary donations can also be made online or by mailing a check to Holiday Baskets at P.O. Box 2192, Basalt, CO, 81621. To learn more about becoming a holiday angel, donor or volunteer, visit holidaybasketsprogram.com.