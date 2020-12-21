Snowmass Tourism, The Collective and the Aspen Skiing Co. welcome all to Snowmass Village this holiday season with a lineup of safe and fun activities for the whole family. But we all need to do our part this winter, be aware of socially distancing and wear a mask, please.
“We have put in a lot of work to do events on a small scale, but safely,” said The Collective and Plaza Manager Sarah Sanders.
“We have started all of our winter programming this week. Everything is limited to 20 people or less, and masks are required.”
It’s a season like no other because of the pandemic.
”We’ve turned things on their head,” said Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello. “We’ve gone from big events and large celebrations to looking to see how we can provide fun, vitality, activities and activations and ways for locals and visitors to engage in this era of the pandemic.”
According to Abello, their events team was tasked with coming up with a lot of new events, and, in her opinion, it’s important to see if they can make the experience of visiting Snowmass this holiday safe and fun.
Proper space to allow play
As The Collective gets its winter programming rolling with chess club, art openings, comedy, music, bingo, curling and more, safety is paramount. Temperature checks are taken at the entrance to any event, and there will be 25 feet of distance between the stage and the audience, and the only time you can take off your mask is if you are actively eating or drinking.
So far, all of the new systems that have been put into place for events and activities have been successful, according to Sanders.
“We’re really grateful that we have enough space where we can offer things to the community for free on a smaller scale and do it in a super safe way,” she said.
Currently, Snowmass and the upper Roaring Fork Valley are operating under “orange-plus” health and safety regulations. However, planning for events and activities needs to consider what happens if the situation worsens.
“We don’t know what will happen in the near future. Capacities could be controlled even more,” said Snowmass Tourism’s Abello.
“If there are capacity restraints, we need to create activities and activations for people who may not be able to or may not want to ski. A lot of the activations we’ve created are do-it-yourself like the app-based scavenger hunt.”
For The Collective, being COVID-safe meant rearranging its entire space to ensure proper social distancing throughout the building for performers and for the general public. In the game lounge downstairs, they had to rearrange the space to ensure 6 to 8 feet of social distancing, and they had to close the ball pit this winter season.
Selfie Den
A new addition at The Collective is the “Selfie Den,” a winter pop-up with 15 to 20 different photo stations and interactive art.
“Selfies are cool, even with masks on,” said Collective and Plaza Manager Sanders, as they promote, “Smile, Snap, Share” and hope participants post their pictures @selfiedensnowmass.
For Snowmass Tourism, they know they are trying a lot of new activities, they know some will work and some won’t, but they really hope that the community and visitors give them some feedback. This winter, their action word is activations.
According to Abello, the differences between activations and events are time and numbers. Events draw hundreds or thousands of participants and you usually stay for the entire event. Activations are activities that participants will visit for brief periods of time; maybe you listen to one song or see one activity, then you move on.
To create these activations this winter, Snowmass Tourism has partnered with SkiCo, Aspen Center for Environmental Study (ACES), Anderson Ranch, Snowmass Chapel and two local restaurants, mix6 and Slow Groovin’, according to Snowmass Tourism Events Manage Julie Hardman.
Luminescence
The largest activation in Snowmass this winter, Luminescence is a festival of lights between the Snowmass Mall and Base Village that began Friday, Dec. 18, and will extend through the month of February. During this time frame, all of the trees on the Mall and in Base Village will be lit with lights, along with the Tower on the Mall.
There will be six tunnels of light down Fanny Hill from the Mall to Base Village that participants can walk through. You can’t ski through it down the hill, but you can walk down and up through these lights in a fun activity. The third component is an interactive light show they call Submergence, where you are surrounded by what seems like millions of little strings of light that change color during a 12-minute experience.
Guided nature treks
For people who wish to do activities off the slopes, you can join ACES for a two-hour long guided walking tour. Leaving from the Snowmass Mall on a moderate hike of the Nature Trail, you can learn about mountain habitats and ecology, winter animals, flora, fauna and Snowmass history.
Hikes begin daily at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and snowshoes and stabilizers are available from Dec. 14 to April 16.
Anderson Ranch light tours
A perfect extension to Luminescence, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is commissioning six local artists to do their own lit-tree design utilizing over 20,000 twinkling lights on some of the huge trees that dot the Anderson Ranch campus. A second component is that the general public can come to the ranch where you are given an iPad that you use to then design and program your own tree.
Thomas Barlow ice sculptures
Local snow and ice artist Thomas Barlow will be actively creating ice sculptures on the Snowmass Mall every Wednesday throughout winter from 12 to 4 p.m.
Families of all ages can enjoy Barlow creating full-sized ice sculptures with his chain saw on selfie snowflakes, ice animals like a mastodon or a full-sized skier or snowboarder. When one ice sculpture melts, he will evolve the art into another new creation.
Snowmass s’mores
Even in a year with a pandemic, Snowmass Tourism wanted to keep the Snowmass s’mores tradition alive, so they have partnered with two local restaurants, mix6 in Base Village and Slow Groovin’ in the Snowmass Mall.
Guest can enjoy free Snowmass s’mores every day during the winter season starting at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy your own individual s’mores cup, complete with chocolate ganache from mix6 or taste a s’mores bar from Slow Groovin’ made from chocolate graham cracker crust topped with layers of crisped rice, homemade toasted marshmallow and chocolate drizzle.
Dancin’ orbs
A final special event this holiday season will be on the ice rink just outside The Collective. Beginning next Wednesday, Dec. 23, for five days a week, these gigantic 12-by-14-foot dancing orbs will perform on the ice rink for 30 minutes at a time, said Sanders.