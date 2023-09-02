A handful of tickets remain available to a unique fundraiser to benefit the Farm Collaborative and its partner organization Seed Peace on Thursday.
Savor the Story is being billed as “an immersive dining experience celebrating the partnership between farmers, food and passionate chefs.” The dinner will be at the rooftop of Aspen Art Museum.
Tickets are $495 and available at thefarmcollaborative.org. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Cocktails and appetizers will be served at 6 p.m. The five-course dinner begins at 7 p.m., to be followed by dinner bites. Attendees can meet and mingle with the farmers and chefs during the event.
Attendees will be treated to a five-course dinner crafted by farming wizard Casey Piscura and chefs Joey Scarlett of The Farmer and Chef and Barclay Dodge of Bosq. Piscura is the founder of Seed Peace and director of agriculture for the Farm Collaborative.
Seed Peace and Farm Collaborative merged in February. Seed Peace is the production-side of the operation. It operates at the Sunfire Ranch about 5 miles south of Carbondale.
The Farm Collaborative, previously known as Aspen TREE, is the education-side of the operation. It operates at Cozy Point Ranch under a long-term lease from the city of Aspen.
The dinner will showcase the finest locally grown produce from the Roaring Fork Valley. Each dish in the dinner will tell a story of the farm-to-table journey. The “menu tease” includes grilled and raw zucchini, Sikil P’ak, herb pesto, Nasturtium flowers, fermented herb powders, homemade ritz crackers, and tomatoes in many forms.
"The best fertilizer is a farmer’s footsteps and this event celebrates those footsteps as chefs bring the art of the farmer to life from seed to table,” Piscura said in a prepared statement. “Many will gain a deeper understanding of the depth of work that has been done over the past decade as the farm develops plants for flavor and performance while training a new generation of farmers. This meal will showcase how the art of farming and the creativity of a chef can come together to create an unforgettable meal.”
Diners also will be supporting a great cause. The Farm Collaborative is dedicated to accelerating regenerative agriculture locally. The organization aims to transform the health of people and the planet.
“By attending this fundraising event, guests will contribute to the mission of creating a more sustainable and regenerative future for our food system,” the Farm Collaborative said in a news release.
Eden Vardy, founder and executive director of the Farm Collaborative, said a member of the organization’s board of directors purchased tickets for the farmers who provided food for the event so they will be able to enjoy the bounty as well.
“I am immensely grateful to be part of this collaborative food system and even more grateful to continue driving its next chapter alongside our community,” Vardy said in a prepared statement. “This event is not solely about the food; it's about the joy of coming together as a community and supporting the regenerative agriculture movement. I am so thrilled to celebrate the merge of Seed Peace and the Farm Collaborative, and all that we can accomplish as a community when we work together toward a better food system for all.”