After 18 months of providing area homeless people not only with shelter from COVID-19 but a break from life in the rougher locales of the region, Pitkin County’s “Safe Outdoor Space” broke camp on Monday.
SOS was set up by the county with assistance from community partners in the spring of 2020 following the local onset of the pandemic. The encampment was located in a section of the Brush Creek Park and Ride property, off Highway 82, that had been largely unused.
At its winter peak, the small community had 26 residents living in tents, cars, campers and pickup trucks. The shelter offered electricity, propane-fueled heating, food and restroom-shower facilities, among other amenities. It served both men and women, and many of the 36 people who resided at the facility over its duration signed up for social services to gain access to health care, substance-abuse counseling and jobs. Some have received government assistance to obtain transitional and permanent housing.
Its closure was necessitated by the Colorado Department of Transportation’s upcoming renovations to the park-and-ride facility, formerly known as the “intercept lot.” That project, a partnership between CDOT and the Elected Officials Transportation Committee, is slated to begin in April.
James Hoge, one of the camp’s original residents, recently made the transition into more permanent housing in the Aspen area. He was at the site on Monday, cutting materials and putting debris into piles so that they could be hauled away easier.
“I was the camp constructor and first camp manager back in April 2020,” Hoge said. “The county decided to close the camp down as of today. We had a lot of volunteers, broke down a lot of stuff. I think the camp has served its purpose during the pandemic.”
Hoge said he managed the camp from its inception to September 2020.
“The county did what they could to make it comfortable,” he said. “We also had private donors who helped a lot and also the [Aspen Skiing Co.] and U.S. Forest Service provided many things.”
Hoge said the camp evolved into a much more livable place in the months after he left it in late 2020.
“I was lucky to get some housing from the ski company in the [Aspen Airport] Business Center,” he said. “That was fortunate for me because I had gone some 11 years without sleeping in a bed.”
Now Hoge has a more permanent living space, through the efforts of the county and its partners involved in the effort to end homelessness in the upper Roaring Fork Valley. He said he’s a master carpenter and is looking for a job within his field, but his hours and workload may be limited due to his physical condition.
Nan Sundeen, director of human services for the county, spearheaded the effort to create the SOS camp in April 2020. To her, its closing was “bittersweet.”
“This is a sad day for us,” she said. “We always knew that it wasn’t going to be permanent. But it was a place where people had a sense of family and connection.”
In late 2018, Sundeen and other stakeholders began meeting to form a coalition aimed at ending homelessness in the area. The group meets quarterly and has been making progress in finding housing for veterans, chronic homeless residents and others.
The creation of SOS gave the county and its nonprofit partner at the human services building, Recovery Resources, access to state grants (supported by federal pandemic recovery funds) not only to support the camp but to build a network of assistance systems for the homeless.
“The housing stability coalition is very proud of the work that we did together to set up the SOS so fast and to support 36 people during the 18 months that COVID-19 has been at its worst,” Sundeen said.
Creating the camp was necessary, she said, because during the pandemic, “Everything was closed to [the homeless] and still remains closed to them.” She added that as far as she knows, only one camp resident (out of 36) tested positive for COVID over the last 18 months.
In response to the camp closure, Recovery Resources, in conjunction with the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter and the Aspen Chapel, has set up a winter overnight shelter in the basement of the chapel. It opened Monday night and is expected to operate through April.
Residents must check in between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night. The doors will close at 10 p.m. and a security monitor will be present.
Residents must leave the chapel shelter by 7 a.m. the next day. To accommodate them in the early morning hours, the Aspen Homeless Shelter will open its day shelter in the human services building at 8 a.m., a few hours earlier than usual.
Sundeen said many SOS camp residents had signed up for accommodations at the overnight seasonal shelter as of Monday afternoon.