Daily life is rolling along generally well at the temporary encampment that Pitkin County set up to assist homeless residents during the COVID-19 ordeal, residents and officials say.
The camp, adjacent to the Brush Creek Park and Ride parking lot, has grown from a handful of users when it was created in mid-April to at least 17 as of Monday morning. Residents said a few more people arrived at the camp later on Monday, bringing its total population to around 20.
They have separate spaces where they sleep in cars, small campers and tents. There’s a common area, erected with fencing materials and tarps, allowing them to congregate with protection from the harsh sun and occasional rains. Two port-a-potties are on site, along with a portable shower and washing stations.
It’s not bad — a bit like camping — and they say they are grateful to have the camp in lieu of being chased away from sections of town or county open space properties.
They wish, however, some type of temporary housing could be made available: a structure with four walls, a bathroom and a small kitchen. A small, affordable apartment would be easier on them as they take on part-time jobs and deal with personal situations.
“We’re living outside, we’re in the sun, the cold and the rain. We need some kind of affordable housing,” said Vince Thomas, a writer who has been documenting his time in the camp and his overall experiences as a local homeless resident.
Thomas has been working to create a work program for some of the residents there. (People who need temporary labor, such as getting furniture moved or a truck loaded, can call 970-456-3638.)
“We’d love it if someone brought us some trees that are standing in pots, so that we could have a little shade,” said Geoff Price, another resident.
He said the living situation is OK but pointed out a few problems, such as when a nearby trash dumpster filled up, crows got into it and debris was strewn about the place. He also joked about the quality of the portable shower system.
The discussion with residents was cut short Monday afternoon as a quick-moving storm came through, spurring Thomas and Price into action to secure the tarp around the common area before gusting winds could blow it away or rip it apart.
Nan Sundeen, the county’s director of human services, said the camp will remain indefinitely, for as long as Pitkin County’s public health orders relating to COVID-19 are in place.
“It’s indefinite but not infinite,” she said.
There have been some problems within the community, all of a minor nature. Law enforcement has been called to the area a few times, but there have been no arrests, Sundeen said.
The camp is being managed by one of its residents. Two people — a county human services employee and an Aspen police officer — check on the group regularly. Sundeen also makes personal visits to the site.
She said the camp has daily needs. She reeled off items on a list she’s working to fill: plastic cups, paper plates, paper towels, hand sanitizer, buns, bread, cooking oil, bleach, two to four tents and two small propane tanks for cooking purposes.
The residents spoke of other supplies that would help: a portable charging system for phones and laptops, battery- or solar-powered lanterns, coolers and ice, small air mattresses or foam pads, gallon jugs of water and large tarps.
Donations should be taken to the Aspen Homeless Shelter’s offices at the county’s human services building, 405 Castle Creek Road, not directly to the camp, Sundeen said. Financial contributions to the nonprofit homeless shelter also can assist the camp as well as the shelter’s day center.
The nonprofit shelter operates a day facility at the county building, for meals and other services, and typically, a winter-season night shelter at St. Mary Catholic Church. But when the coronavirus crisis hit the area, Sundeen worked with the multi-jurisdictional Incident Management Team, set up to handle the situation from a public health and safety standpoint, to create the camp.
The winter night shelter at the church closed in March when the diocese shuttered the church due to COVID-19. A temporary night shelter was set up at the county building, to be operated by the nonprofit. But the nonprofit has rules governing behavior, and not every homeless citizen was allowed to go there, which necessitated the need for an alternative site.
At first, the Buttermilk parking lot, which is owned by Pitkin County, was the preferred spot, but later the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot was deemed a better location. There’s a berm nearby that shields the camp from Highway 82. It’s also separated from the hustle and bustle of the bus-transit station by the road that serves as an entrance to the area.
Visits by outsiders are limited and monitored. The camp costs the county about $2,000 per month, which may end up being covered by state or federal monies, she added.
One resident noted that she’s the only female in the small makeshift community of adult men, which makes the situation less than ideal from her standpoint.
Willow Lepanto, 53, said the men there sometimes get rowdy.
“It’s been really difficult,” she said, adding that the guys gang up on her — not physically, but from the standpoint of controlling the camp.
“When I try to defend myself I get yelled at or cussed at,” she added.
Sundeen said overall, though, the camp has been a success. She understands that the residents would prefer temporary housing, and that’s something that stakeholders within the county’s coalition on housing stability have been discussing and working to develop since fall 2018.
“What I see [at the camp] are people who are able to relax,” Sundeen said. “I see camaraderie, I see kindness, cleanliness and a real passion for making this work. I see a lot of real gratitude from people that we’ve been able to set this up and they have a safe place to be.”