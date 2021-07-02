Willow Lepanto smiles a lot — it appears to be her mechanism for holding back the tears.
The 54-year-old native of Colorado and Roaring Fork Valley resident for more than three decades lives out of her 1995 Toyota Corolla, a vehicle with bald tires and less than a quarter-tank of gas. She parks — and sleeps — in various Aspen-area locales.
Lepanto cannot work much because of persistent arthritic pain, fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder. She has no income and depends upon the kindness of strangers, acquaintances and various charitable entities, including the government. She receives health care services through the Medicaid program.
“I’m a mother. I’m a grandmother. I don’t want to be on the streets. It’s humiliating,” Lepanto said earlier this week.
For various reasons, she was officially removed late last year from Pitkin County’s Safe Outdoor Space encampment, which was set up in a corner of the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot in April 2020 to give area homeless people a refuge in which to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp consists mostly of men, and Lepanto believes she was the target of discrimination by them, although there are differing accounts of the impetus behind her ouster.
“I have PTSD from being abused by men for many years,” she said.
Lepanto said she wanted to share her story with the Aspen Daily News because she thought it might call attention to her plight as well as the trials of other homeless citizens of the valley.
“Basically, I’m just trying to figure out why I can’t get help,” Lepanto said. “I was exiled from the [Brush Creek] camp several months ago and expelled from the [nonprofit] Aspen Homeless Shelter several years ago. Other people seem to be able to get housing, but not me. They say they are still trying to help me, but I’m not getting any answers.”
She said her problems mainly stem from having had relationships with other homeless men who also were living in the SOS camp or receiving services from the nonprofit, which operates a day shelter in the county’s health and services building near Aspen Valley Hospital. Those relationships, for one reason or another, went sour.
Lepanto admitted that despite those rifts, a caseworker with the Aspen nonprofit Recovery Resources, one of the entities assisting Pitkin County in its quest to develop solutions to homelessness and housing instability, has communicated with her in recent weeks and is helping her with the paperwork that’s required for her to receive aid.
Pitkin County, in association with nonprofits like Recovery Resources, government entities and other stakeholders through the valley, has been ramping up its efforts to end homelessness for more than two years. Along with the SOS camp in Brush Creek — which will be dismantled two months after pandemic-related public health orders are no longer in place, whenever that may be — a system has been set up to provide emergency housing in the form of hotel rooms. Some rooms were provided in recent months, but with tourism activity rebounding so strongly this summer, available lodge units are becoming more and more scarce, according to Nan Sundeen, county director of human services.
There also is a “rapid rehousing” effort underway that places people in more permanent structures with a subsidized lease and a support network, including mental-health services, to help them find their way out of the abyss. The area initiative to house the homeless, in temporary quarters or otherwise, is in its infancy, officials say, and will take time and money to implement.
On a positive note, funds are starting to flow into the area, primarily federal stimulus dollars aimed at solutions to the problem of housing instability amid the pandemic, Sundeen said.
She said although she knows Lepanto, she cannot speak directly to her case. However, she did discuss the general challenges of developing a system to eradicate homelessness. The program has identified and is starting to serve between 70 and 80 people in the area who want assistance.
“We have case managers who assess people’s situations and work on housing plans with them,” Sundeen said. “In our program, sometimes there are behaviors that make it difficult to serve people.”
She said a “behavior response plan” is being developed — it was to be finalized on Thursday, in fact — to provide clients with a clearer path toward receiving services.
Speaking to a hypothetical situation, Sundeen continued: “People have trauma, and the trauma that they’ve experienced, for whatever the trauma is, sometimes results in violent behavior, aggressive behavior, substance use. Substance use in and of itself is not the problem but it’s the behavior that might happen as a result of using. If it’s threatening to people, or has harmed people, there are some consequences.”
Behavioral issues may result in some people not being allowed in the SOS camp or not receiving other services for a while, but that doesn’t mean the system ignores them, she said.
Sundeen said people who experience trauma react in different ways. They might create crisis situations within their group, which makes it more difficult to lend them support.
“We don’t give up on anyone,” she said. “We stay connected with everyone.”
She added that the SOS camp, which is equipped to serve up to 25 people, is proving to be successful in that many of those who have resided there are enjoying its stability. Some are working in local jobs and signing up for various services, including substance-use treatment and life-skills training.
“This is so exciting,” she said. “The feeling of community [at the camp] is strong, and it’s a really nice experience for people. They can see the strength of it.”
The housing crisis in the valley has become increasingly dire during the pandemic, which makes the program that much more imperative, Sundeen suggested.
Lepanto believes the problems she’s experienced are not of her own making. She said she has pointed out various problems at the camp, including alcohol and drug use, to no avail.
She said she plans to cooperate with her case manager and wants to find some type of job. She has retail work experience and also skills taking care of children. She would like to work on a part-time basis, health issues permitting.
She has a daughter in Thornton and another in Colorado Springs. But they don’t have the money, or the room, to house and take care of her, she said.
“They are struggling themselves. They definitely help me when they can. I was happy to see them recently. But they don’t have anywhere to stay when they come out here,” Lepanto said.
“There is a system to help homeless people. I just wonder how the system is working …” she paused, and began to weep.
“Because it hasn’t been working for me.”