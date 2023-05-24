Increased activity surrounding Pitkin County’s health and human services building — a byproduct of revamped and enhanced homeless shelter operations over the last year — has led to concerns among residents of neighborhoods near the local government building and Aspen Valley Hospital, officials said Tuesday.
The concerns include smoking in areas designated as nonsmoking areas, such as the bus stop that serves the hospital area and residences off Castle Creek Road. Alcohol use by those without homes, as well as reports of littering, hanging around with peers and arguing, also were cited as problems by residents during neighborhood meetings conducted by county officials and other stakeholders in October and April, according to a staff memorandum.
To help solve the problem, at least in part, county commissioners agreed during a Tuesday work session to appropriate $361,350 for two new full-time positions for two years for Recovery Resources, the nonprofit that has been running the local homeless shelter for nearly a year. Recovery Resources won a contract with the county in early 2022 to oversee services to the homeless, which include a day shelter, overnight shelter and case-management services. In addition, the nonprofit has played a large role, in association with other government and nonprofit entities, in helping homeless individuals find transitional and permanent housing, as well as jobs, officials said.
Aside from agreeing to spend money for two new caseworkers, county commissioners agreed to develop a designated smoking area near the human services building, even though it goes against the grain of previous health initiatives to discourage smoking. One goal is to get smokers away from the bus stop, which is heavily used by adult residents, people seeking hospital treatment, hospital workers, music school students and other schoolchildren.
Because of technology issues during Tuesday’s meeting, Lindsay Maisch, the county’s director of human services, was unable to speak remotely to the issues surrounding the appropriation. Therefore, County Manager Jon Peacock did most of the talking.
“We think we can try to address some of those impacts on a pilot basis over the next couple of years and if these efforts do work, we’ll continue to look for long-term funding grants. There’s a lot of funding that is ready to come down,” Peacock said.
The money for the new employees is available through a federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, an offshoot of the American Rescue Plan Act. Pitkin County has been allotted nearly $900,000 in two payments over two years through the fund.
“These funds have not yet been appropriated, and $538,610.52 in LATCF would remain available for other uses after the increase for Recovery Resources,” the memo from Peacock to commissioners states.
He explained during the meeting that the two new positions would be “term-limited for a two-year pilot program,” and that the employees would be “dedicated to attending to mitigating neighborhood concerns while remaining engaged with the population that’s being served.”
The idea is to have on-call workers to be able to field neighborhood concerns “in real time,” Peacock said. But the workers would have more of a case-management background than an enforcement background, he said, meaning that they could solve many issues without a need for police personnel.
“We also anticipate that they would be able to oversee some service aspects, doing some cleanup in the area and those sorts of things,” he said.
An exact location has not been found for the designated smoking area, Peacock said. Such an area would promote fire safety and keep people from smoking and hanging out in more populated areas, such as the bus stop.
“That does not mean we are not going to continue to be aggressive in smoking cessation (initiatives),” he said.
Commissioner Patti Clapper said people other than homeless smoke in the area, including hospital visitors who puff in the parking lot and the nearby bicycle path.
“It would be great to address that issue too, because there’s an issue of visitors walking up and down the bike path smoking cigarettes,” she said. “It’s a hard one to say: This is our health and human services building but we’re going to have a designated smoking area.”
Clapper also noted that many bus stops in the community at large — including near her neighborhood, Smuggler Mobile Home Park — have litter, including cigarette butts, alcohol bottles and other forms of trash.
“People just get hammered while they’re waiting for the bus,” Clapper said.
Aspen policeman Braulio Jerez, who works closely with the local homeless population, responded to a question from Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury about the frequency of public-safety incidents in the area.
“Nothing reported to law enforcement over the last 20 years, [in terms of] egregious acts or felonious acts at the bus stop,” Jerez said. “When it comes to a fight breaking out, those interactions are not with community members, but it does spill out to people seeing these things. … Historically not much has happened there.”
A typical police contact might involve someone who’s sleeping or drinking alcohol at the bus stop, he said. Having the two extra workers will help cover some of the gaps, especially on the weekends, in providing a presence that ensures the area around the hospital remains peaceful, Jerez said.
The police calls haven’t involved people getting accosted or harassed, he added.
McNicholas Kury wondered aloud whether the safety concerns are real or just a perception of a problem that has led to unfounded fears.
“I do think there’s a lot of fear, right or wrong, from members of the neighborhood that came to talk to us,” Peacock said, adding the county is working from the standpoint of balancing the concerns of residents with “doing the right thing” for clients of the shelter.
Recovery Resources began operating the homeless shelter last year following the demise of another nonprofit, Aspen Homeless Shelter, which provided services at the county’s health and human services building and other locations in the Aspen area for a little over 12 years. Aspen Homeless Shelter representatives said they simply did not have the resources to continue their work.