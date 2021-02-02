Aspen Homeless Shelter stakeholders have been discussing the concept of a campus that would serve as a center for emergency and transitional housing, detoxification, administrative offices and more to aid the Roaring Fork Valley’s growing number of people without roofs over their heads.
Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely mentioned the concept at a Friday meeting. The group has been meeting regularly under the guidance of the county’s human services department since fall 2018 to come up with a solution to local homelessness. Ely, who is a member of the nonprofit’s board of directors, suggested that an endowment could be created to construct the facility on an undetermined 4-acre site and to further provide funds for its operating costs.
Aspen Homeless Shelter Executive Director Vince Savage said Monday that while concepts have been discussed and even outlined in a professional architectural layout, nothing is definite. He said it could take $10 million to $15 million just to build the campus, adding that construction and operating costs would be highly dependent on private funds.
The cost estimate is a guess, Savage added.
“For some time now, the board has been looking to find a brick-and-mortar solution to the homeless situation,” he said. “We’re looking to get some capital funding. We need guardian angels willing to provide lots of money, maybe to create an endowment.”
Local architect Jim Colombo’s preliminary outline has a two-story, horseshoe-shaped building at the center of a 4-acre site. The ground floor includes a kitchen, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, bathrooms, client storage rooms and areas to house staff, along with an eight-bed detox center.
The second floor includes 22 single “flex rooms” and two “family units” to provide transitional housing for those who are temporarily displaced; a 24-bed wing for “long-term homeless;” numerous administrative offices and meeting rooms.
Surrounding the building, according to the concept, would be a campus with green spaces, outdoor and indoor pavilions that could be used for fundraising purposes, an outdoor “tent city” with 35 spots for drop-in homeless guests that could be covered during periods of inclement weather, separate men’s and women’s bathrooms, a playground and barbecue grills.
Savage acknowledged that one problem with building such a facility is that “they will come.” In other words, the campus might attract homeless people from points far and wide — more than the valley community may want to accommodate.
But “ending homelessness” from Aspen to Parachute is a goal of local stakeholders who have been meeting for more than two years as a coalition on housing stability. The discussions have been coordinated by Pitkin County Human Services Director Nan Sundeen and members of her staff.
Sundeen said Monday that while she is not overly familiar with the nonprofit’s preliminary concepts, an emergency shelter and a place to provide transitional housing is “part of the coalition’s strategic plan.”
“I think what’s exciting is that everyone is starting to move forward on the plan. We have a plan [to address homelessness], and not all communities have that,” she said.
At Friday’s meeting, officials shared information about how the temporary homeless facility on the southwest corner of the Brush Creek Park & Ride public-transit lot is faring. The facility was set up last spring to protect area homeless from the spread of COVID-19.
They also discussed other efforts aimed at serving the local homeless population, including providing winter emergency housing for the area’s “most vulnerable” homeless residents, such as seniors and those with health conditions.
Sundeen said Monday that a recent $500,000 CARES Act grant administered by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs is assisting efforts at the Brush Creek facility, known as the “SOS” (Safe Outdoor Shelter) site, which currently has about 22 residents. Recently the site received new electric and heating systems to help those living there to deal with winter temperatures.
The money also has allowed Pitkin County — in concert with other partners including Eagle County, the city of Glenwood Springs, Catholic Charities and Recovery Resources — to house 12 residents in hotel rooms and apartments in the area. The “most vulnerable” homeless people have been assisted in this manner, Sundeen said, given that there is not a seasonal congregate shelter in the upper valley this winter.
Stakeholders listened to a presentation from Nicole Martinez, executive director of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope. The community serves homeless residents of Las Cruces and Dona Ana County, New Mexico.
Martinez spoke of the “Housing First” model employed by the nonprofit organization. The model aims to “screen in” clients — rather than screening them out for behavioral issues, substance abuse and the like. Support services for clients are voluntary, not mandatory; the clients are not forced to comply with suggestions from staff.
The “Housing First” model is “not a program,” she explained, but a systemwide orientation and response to homelessness. The Pitkin County stakeholders and officials coordinating the meetings also are adopting the same model.