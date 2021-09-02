Tesla solar roof panels — said to be an innovative product that combines clean-energy generation with extreme fire resistance — were installed this week for the first time in the Roaring Fork Valley at the Red Mountain Road home of Jerry Murdock.
Murdock, a venture capitalist who also sits on the boards of the Aspen Institute and the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, said he hopes to set an example for his neighbors and others with his new roof. He said the vast majority of roofs in the area are covered with wood shingles, which increases the threat of fire. And, the fire-resistant solar panels generate enough energy to allow excess electricity — beyond what is needed to power the home — to be donated back to the city and the county.
“If we had a lot of these solar roofs in the valley, we could change the game,” he said, referring to the goal of net-zero carbon emissions.
The solar panels will produce up to 15 kilowatts of electricity per day, he said. The average home elsewhere in the country consumes about 1 kilowatt per day, but in Colorado, because of the cold winters, homes need more than that.
“If I produce 15 kilowatts per day, I might be able to get off the power grid entirely. If I produce enough energy, I will donate it to the county. I predict that I’ll be donating some, particularly in the off seasons,” Murdock said.
He said there were several motivations for replacing the wood shingles on his home with Tesla solar panels.
“I live on Red Mountain, and we have a great fire risk up here,” he said. “The town of Aspen is at risk if we burn. Just about every insurance company has pulled out. I decided it was urgent to find a solution. I contacted Tesla through a friend.”
Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. which is known for its clean energy automobiles, invented the company’s solar roof panels, according to Murdock. Musk’s company also installs the panels, but the ones at Murdock’s home were installed by a certified distributor, Weddle & Sons Inc. The Kansas roofing company has numerous operations in Colorado. Weddle has installed Tesla solar panels for about a year, at nearly 30 homes.
Murdock has invited local elected officials and others, including staff at the nonprofit Community Office for Resource Efficiency, to drop by his house today to take a look at the new roof. He said he is going to suggest that local ordinances be created that provide incentives to homeowners to install solar panels on their roofs.
“My motivation for doing this was fire and the fact that it’s difficult to get insurance, no matter what the cost,” he said. “The majority of my neighbors are absentee second-homeowners. What if all of those people got a Tesla roof? A, it would reduce the fire hazard. B, when they aren’t around six to eight months of the year, they could donate that energy to the county and the city, and we could reduce a lot of the carbon problem that we’ve got in this valley.
“It’s going to make these costly, painful absentee second-homeowners provide something meaningful instead of just draining resources from the city and the county,” he added.
Company President Allyn Weddle along with his brother Eric Weddle, who serves as chief financial officer, will be at Murdock’s home today and in Aspen this week to talk about the project and the Tesla roof product. Eric Weddle said the company is currently marketing the Tesla panels to the residential market, but they also could work in a commercial setting.
Tesla’s cars and solar panels have a unifying theme — a dedication to renewable energy, Eric Weddle said.
Allyn Weddle said the energy produced from the panels not only can provide power to a home, but also electric vehicles.
“I live in Kansas, and the solar roof on my house powers my car,” he said. “That’s quite an advantage.”
Eric Weddle added that if enough homes in the area utilized solar roof technology, it could help local utilities balance spikes in usage within their power grids.