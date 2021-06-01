Dan LeVan walked through the gates of Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs two hours before the start of Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony, just so he could take it all in — one last time.
“I was here all alone,” LeVan said. “I had, not tears, but close to them.”
LeVan, who served eight years in the United States Air Force as an active duty medic and six years in the Army National Guard in Colorado, has also lived in Glenwood Springs since the early ’60s.
LeVan’s father and the local American Legion Post 83 always placed hundreds of American flags on gravesites throughout Rosebud Cemetery and hosted a Memorial Day ceremony to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice every year on the last Monday in May.
After his father died in 2007, LeVan made it a point to carry on the Memorial Day ceremony, in some form or fashion, and did so even amid a pandemic.
However, with this Memorial Day also marking LeVan’s retirement from the Roaring Fork School system, the longtime Memorial Day ceremony organizer officially handed off the responsibility to the Western Slope Memorial Day Riders.
“I’m going to miss this place,” LeVan, who plans on spending his retirement in Arizona, said. “I’m going to miss the ceremony.”
Shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, countless motorcyclists — many adorned in red, white and blue — rolled into Rosebud Cemetery. Also in attendance for Monday’s Memorial Day Ceremony was Colorado Rep. Perry Will and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.
“People need to know what Memorial Day is all about,” Will said in an interview immediately after Monday’s ceremony. “I just came out to honor those who served and honor those we lost. Memorial Day is a big deal.”
Will, whose House District 57 includes Garfield, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties, also commented on the critical need to bring more mental health resources to the Western Slope, especially for veterans.
“Our suicide rate is pretty high in rural Colorado and that’s something I’m really focused on. Some of that has to do with military service and some of that has to do with economic issues,” Will said. “It’s something I focus on every day and I have to tell you the legislature is very focused on that too.”
More than 200 community members of all ages and backgrounds attended Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony in Rosebud Cemetery. During the ceremony itself, retired Air Force Col. Ben Akins, like Will, spoke about the need to remember not only those veterans who had made the ultimate sacrifice, but also support those who were returning home after serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
“We need to continue to be aware that many veterans still struggle with the transition back to civilian life and may or may not seek help,” Akins said. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We don’t want to add any more names to those who we remember on Memorial Day because we lost them to suicide … They never gave up on us, so we can’t give up on them.”