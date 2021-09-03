Jazz Aspen Snowmass President and CEO Jim Horowitz said Thursday that no discussions have popped up this week regarding last-minute mask requirements or recommendations for this year’s Labor Day music festival, which starts today and closes Sunday evening.
Horowitz said the festival’s COVID-19 policy is extremely detailed and more than adequate for this year’s three-day event. All attendees, staff and volunteers ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test result (up to 72 hours in advance of the event), along with photo ID. Children 11 and under will be required to provide a negative test result for admission. The full policy can be found at jazzaspensnowmass.org.
“There is no recommendation of outdoor masking. There isn’t even a recommendation of indoor masking,” Horowitz said. “This is an outdoor event, COVID is still in America, I don’t know what else to say. Nothing is changing. Our policies are very, very detailed. We have gone overboard on every single thing.”
A recent uptick in local cases of COVID-19, primarily the virus’ delta variant, was a primary point of discussion during Tuesday’s Aspen Chamber Resort Association board meeting. Released Thursday, Pitkin County’s weekly COVID-19 data summary shows 38 new cases for the seven days prior to Wednesday (Aug. 25-31). That equates to an incidence rate of 191 per 100,000 people, a community transmission risk level that’s considered “high,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the 38 new cases, 27 involve fully vaccinated individuals, while 11 positive tests were attributed to those who are either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. Officially, for now, the CDC’s recommendation — and, by extension, Pitkin County’s — is for all people, even those who are fully vaccinated, to wear masks indoors. Mask wearing is required in local schools and when using public transportation.
“Masks are back,” Sabella said at the ACRA meeting, as was reported in Wednesday’s Aspen Daily News. “Delta has come back and become the prominent variant… What we’re seeing is vaccination no longer prevents transmission. You can get COVID, you can pass it along to others. So masking is really back as that added strategy.”
At the meeting, some business leaders suggested a desire for uniform mask mandates this fall, should the number of new cases continue to rise, requiring public health officials to return to more stringent limitations.
Horowitz pointed out that JAS’s policy encourages all festival goers to be fully vaccinated. For those who are unvaccinated and unable to get tested in advance, JAS is providing mobile testing sites, starting today, both in Aspen and at the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot. The cost of non-scheduled testing is $45. To schedule a test in advance at the cost of $35, visit calendly.com/slopeside-schedule.
Horowitz said tickets are still available. Capacity at Snowmass Town Park for each day of shows is 10,000.
“It’s not quite sold out,” he said. “There are a few hundred tickets for each day. You just have to go and buy them.”
He said JAS was fortunate to get Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band as a replacement for the cancellation of Stevie Nicks.
“It’s great, because Jimmy Buffett probably has more history with this valley than any artist who’s played our festival,” he said, noting that Buffett has resided here and used to perform in the area several years ago. He’s never played the Labor Day festival, though.
“He was a figure here in the local music scene [many years ago],” Horowitz said. “It’s nice to have someone who has a history here closing the festival.”
The construction of temporary seating areas, the stages, concession tents and the like has gone smoothly, he said.
“Here’s how I judge that it’s going well: I haven’t gotten a phone call that it’s going badly,” Horowitz said.
“There’s an amazing amount of human labor and skill and planning that goes into it,” he continued. “It’s just a park before we show up. Everything is brought there. It’s like building a house in two weeks. It is a house, but it’s a temporary house.”
JAS relies on the global company AEG Presents to produce the shows. There also are hundreds of volunteers that work in support of the festival.
“AEG sends their A-team here,” Horowitz said. “It’s a very skilled group of people. They are very dedicated, and very good at what they do. That’s one thing that I don’t worry about.”
Regular festival goers will find the layout and offerings to be the same as when the last Labor Day Experience was held in 2019. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.
“Things will be in their usual place,” he said. “We like what we do with the site. …What’s new is having an outdoor concert like this for the first time in two years.”
Rumors that the event is sold out have been circulating, Horowitz added.
“All kinds of rumors start. There are still tickets available, including for Jimmy Buffett on Sunday,” he said. “Don’t miss your chance to get to see Jimmy Buffett in Aspen just because you didn’t take the time to get a ticket.”
Buffett headlines the Sunday lineup and is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Sheryl Crow performs at 5 p.m. Saturday and will be followed by Eric Church at 7:30 p.m. Gary Clark Jr. and Kings of Leon play today at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.
Horowitz hopes it will be a birthday to remember — JAS turned 30 this year.
Ryan Boudreau, forecaster for Aspenweather.net, said temperatures will be mild for this year’s three-day festival: in the mid- to low 70s during the day and in the low 50s and upper 40s at night.
There’s a slight chance of rain tonight, as showers and storms will be roaming throughout the region, he said.
“It might be a good idea to bring a rain jacket or an umbrella,” Boudreau said, adding, “You might not have to use it.” Saturday and Sunday look sunny to partly sunny, and dry.