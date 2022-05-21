Horse-drawn rides through the country no longer are strictly a winter activity. This summer, Avalanche Outfitters, Pair A Dice Carriages and Slow Groovin’ BBQ will partner to offer wagon rides to and from dinner, twice a week in Redstone.
The wagon-ride dinners are a new venture for Avalanche Outfitters, which offers private trail rides and backcountry trips during the summer months. It took a few years for the idea to become reality, but Avalanche Outfitters Owner Josh Wamboldt and Pair A Dice Carriages Owner Taylor van Zyl were inspired by friends in other states to bring the summertime wagon experience to Redstone.
Wamboldt hopes the rides will be a fun experience for the guests and also do some good for Redstone during the busy summer months. There isn’t always a lot to do in or around town, and an extra activity might balance out some of the crowds, Wamboldt said.
“We’re trying to bring some more tourism to Redstone,” he said. “There’s nothing else like this around. You can do sleigh rides in the winter, but not in the summer.”
Starting on June 5, dinners will be offered on Sundays and Mondays at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each outing will allow up to 20 people and no fewer than 10 for $100 per adult, $50 for children 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and under.
Groups will load into the carriages at Redstone Stables and ride up Coal Basin Road to a meadow just above the ranch with a view of the Redstone cliffs and the East Creek drainage. Van Zyl and one of her two teams of draft horses will haul groups to and from the picnic site.
In the four years since starting Pair A Dice Carriages, van Zyl has driven her horses for weddings, parades, hayrides and parties, but she said she’s excited to do something a little different. For her new team Frank and Freddie, who are used to working in the fields of a farm in Missouri, she said the wagon rides will be like a walk in the park.
“I think once the word gets out, it’ll be really busy. I think it’ll be fun,” she said. “It’ll be nice in the evenings. You hit that 6-6:30 window and it’s just perfect.”
Dinner will be buffet style with offerings of ribs, chicken, slaw, mac-and-cheese, beans and BBQ fixings all catered by Slow Groovin’. Non-alcoholic beverages also will be provided, in addition to cornhole and yard games, a propane fire pit and s’mores for dessert. Groups will spend approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes at the picnic site, but depending on the flow of the evening, some people may be able to stay longer.
Guests are asked to park at the Redstone Stables upon arrival. Reservations are available at redstonestables.com.
Before summer business picks up, local residents from Glenwood Springs to Aspen are invited to participate in a discounted wagon-ride dinner on Wednesday and Thursday (May 25-26) for $60 per adult, $30 for children 6-12 and free for younger kids. Wamboldt said these rides will serve as a test run for the summer excursions and also a chance for locals to join in the fun and offer suggestions. If demand is high, a third night may be added.
To book a reservation, email avalancheoutfitters@gmail.com or text or call Wamboldt at 970-390-8433. Reservations close on Tuesday.
Avalanche Outfitters is now open for horseback rides seven days a week and on June 1, registration will open for backcountry rides. Pair A Dice Carriages is based in Carbondale and offers free wagon rides in Glenwood Springs on Fridays and Saturdays, in addition to private events and parades.
Van Zyl can be reached on Facebook under “Pair A Dice Carriages” or at pairadicecarriages@gmail.com.