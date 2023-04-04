Just over a year after it was sold for $15 million, the Hotel Denver in Glenwood Springs is getting a facelift.
On Monday, the hotel announced a two-phase renovation project to update its lobby and all guest rooms. According to a news release, work on the rooms already is underway with the lobby falling into phase two in the fall.
“The delightful old-world hospitality of this downtown Glenwood Springs boutique hotel has endeared locals and visitors alike since 1915 and we are not going to change that,” Tony Sherman, owner of Terrapin Investments, said in the release. ”But Glenwood Springs continues to attract a new and broader demographic and our lodging options need to reflect their preferences.”
Sherman’s Terrapin Investments purchased the hotel from its previous owners in fall 2021 along with Hotel Glenwood Springs. The total price of both sales was $24 million.
The Aspen-based company is managing the Hotel Denver project with architect Rally Dupps and Denver-based interior design company Wild Muse Interiors.
The release says the project aims to maintain the antiques and historical details but merge them with modern furnishings, including a lobby bar.
“We wanted to preserve its much-loved charm and appeal by carefully stitching together an aesthetic in which the old and new occupy the same space,” Wild Muse Interiors owner Christina Skopliak said in the release.
The renovation will allow the hotel to function “similarly to a full-service hotel,” adding the ability to order food-and-beverage room service.
The project includes new furniture and decor in all 73 guest rooms and the addition of 15 more rooms coming from “previously underutilized meeting and retail space,” bringing the total available room count to 88.
Starting in the fall, work on the lobby space will add the aforementioned bar in addition to a feature fireplace. The release also touts a direct connection to the Glenwood Canyon Brewpub in the same building, though the two spaces already have two direct doors of connection.
In terms of timing, the first phase taking place in guest rooms is already underway. The second phase, which the release says will begin in the fall and address the lobby as well as bathrooms in guest rooms, will begin later in the year.
The release says the company is hoping for completion by New Year’s Eve 2024.
“The launch of this multi-phased renovation is a major milestone for the Hotel Denver and we are excited to show off the history of the building alongside an updated new design that will delight any guest,” General Manager Roger Smith said in a prepared statement.