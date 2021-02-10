One of Aspen’s iconic and storied properties, the Hotel Jerome, is ushering in a new era of leadership, the hotel’s ownership Auberge Resorts Collection announced Tuesday.
Patrick Davila, who boasts more than 20 years of experience working in luxury hospitality, was named general manager of the historic hotel frequently referred to as “Aspen’s crown jewel.” He started the position Feb. 1, according to the hotel.
Davila most recently served as director of operations and interim general manager at Meadowood, a luxury resort in Napa Valley, Calif. He replaces longtime general manager Tony DeLucia, who retired from the helm of the hotel last June after more than three decades at the helm.
“We are very fortunate to have Patrick join the Auberge family and the team at Hotel Jerome,” Craig Reid, president and CEO of Auberge Resorts Collection, said in a statement. “Patrick’s distinctive background, clear vision and impressive leadership skills will play a vital role in the continued success of the hotel and the Auberge collection.”
As general manager, Davila will lead operations, guests services and “innovative programs to convey an authentic Aspen experience” that blends both the hotel’s rich history as well as its modern spirit, according to the statement.
“I am truly delighted to join Auberge Resorts Collection and the iconic Hotel Jerome,” said Davila. “It is an honor to work alongside this talented team to create an enhanced experience that allows guests and locals to continue to create memories in a world-class environment. I look forward to elevating the unique personality of Hotel Jerome by highlighting Aspen’s glorious surroundings and happenings.”
Davila could not be reached for further comment by the press time on Tuesday.
According to the statement, Davila is a native of Mexico City, where he developed a passion for history, the arts, travel and adventure.
Today, he is an inspired patron of the arts, having previously been involved with the production of three Broadway shows and the Napa Valley Film Festival, where he served as chairman, the announcement notes.
Prior to his time in Napa Valley, Davila held leadership positions with Alden Hotels in Houston, Patina Group in Los Angeles, Postrio in San Francisco and Restaurant Daniel and Café Boulud in New York.
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico.