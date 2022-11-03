Colorado’s redistricting of some state House districts in 2021 put incumbent New Castle Republican Perry Will in a challenging position.
Will went from a solid red district that included Moffat and Rio Blanco counties as well as Garfield County to a much more blue district that features Pitkin County and the Roaring Fork Valley portion of Eagle County along with Garfield County. Even for a moderate Republican who has tended to avoid partisan politics, the change presents a challenge.
Will said he is up to that challenge.
“I think I can appeal to them,” he said of his new constituents. “If you just split it out like political analysts, they’ll go, ‘Oh, well, it’s tougher because there’s more Democrats, there’s more independents.’ I don’t look at it that way. I just look at it as it’s the same people, same kind of issues. This has been my home. I love this valley here. I truly think people will see I’ve got the experience and the expertise to represent them well.”
Challenger Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, sees the redistricting differently.
“I decided to run because I know we could do better, we could serve better. It’s a great opportunity to flip the district,” Velasco said. “We had Republican representation for some time and our community is ready for new solutions and leadership.”
Will, 67, enjoys some level of name recognition in the Roaring Fork Valley even though he didn’t previously represent Aspen to El Jebel. Prior to being appointed to fill a vacancy for the House District 57 seat in 2019, Will was Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager for the area that included the Roaring Fork Valley. He oversaw the wildlife officers that worked the valley and he regularly met with local government officials and civic groups on issues. He left CPW when he was appointed to the Colorado House. He won re-election in 2020.
Will downplays the Republican vs. Democrat divide that plagues so much of the country.
“The ‘R’ by my name stands for Rural Colorado,” Will said. “I try to take care of rural Colorado.”
He is interested in maintaining public lands and wildlife habitat that are so important to House District 57. When asked to name two top priorities, Will quipped, “I’ll give you three — water, water and water.”
As a state legislator, he will work to try to prevent more water diversions out of basins in the district as well as throughout the Western Slope to Colorado’s Front Range. One way to do that is to make sure superior water rights that keep water on the slope are maintained and aren’t tampered with. He also is exploring ways to keep Front Range cities and developers from acquiring agricultural water rights on the Western Slope and letting the agricultural lands go dry, an act known as “buy and dry.”
Velasco, 34, has never held political office before but believes her life experience would make her an effective representative for the district.
“I know the issues because I have lived them,” she said.
Velasco has operated a small business providing interpretation for Latino clients in settings ranging from medical appointments to court hearings. She is the daughter of first-generation immigrants and has lived in the Eagle and Roaring Fork valleys for the last 20 years. She has lived everywhere from Eagle-Vail, where she graduated from Battle Mountain High School, to Snowmass and now Glenwood Springs. She understands the struggles that working-class families face to be able to live in the district because she has been in the position of working two jobs to make ends meet.
“We need people who are in touch with the community,” Velasco said.
Her website says she will be a champion for immigrants and small business owners. She said she has detailed knowledge of both sets of people.
The population of House District 57 is 30% Latino, Velasco said. One of her concerns is helping people understand their voting rights. It can be intimidating trying to figure it out for the first time, she said.
Velasco also is concerned that some voters don’t understand that if their physical address for residency is different from their mailing address, as is often the case in the valley, they won’t receive a ballot in Colorado’s mail elections.
Will was aligned with Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, who died of a heart attack on Sunday. McKean was viewed as moderate and had been challenged by the Donald Trump-influenced wing of the party.
Will said he believes he can work with Democrats in the House and Senate “while maintaining my core, conservative values.” Those values include reducing government spending and regulation, he said.
He said he can prove he was interested in bipartisanship before District 57 became more blue. He was asked to be a co-prime sponsor on 33 bills in the last session. Each legislator can be the prime sponsor of up to five bills. They can be asked to be a co-prime sponsor for an unlimited amount of bills. Will contended his sponsorship is sought by Democrats who want to show broad, bipartisan appeal to proposed legislation.
Will was a prime sponsor in the House of Senate Bill 151, known as “Safe Crossings for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists.” The bill uses $5 million of funding from the state general fund to construct projects designed to reduce wildlife-motor vehicle collisions.
“Highway 82 was on top of mind when I passed that bill,” Will said.
He considers it the first step of a program that he will try to keep funded. He and other legislators sought $30 million but received only one-sixth of that amount. Will believes crossings with “high optics” will get built first and build support for ongoing and increased funding for more wildlife crossings in areas where CPW and the Colorado Department of Transportation feel it is most appropriate.
Will said another of his major pushes during his three years in office was pushing for better access to health care for the Western Slope. Losing health care providers in small, rural communities poses a huge threat, he said.
His website said he has supported legislation that provided tax credits to address shortages of medical professionals, expanded coverage for telehealth services, increased access to mental health services and lowered the cost of prescription drugs.
Velasco said considerably more work is needed on expanding access to affordable medical care. In reality, access for many working families consists of going to the emergency room when there is an accident or acute illness, she said.
Enhancing medical care access is part of her theme of helping the average person in the district.
“Before I decided to run, I was really busy,” she said. “I was organizing, I was interpreting, I was volunteering. We were dealing with COVID and we were dealing with wildfire (with the Grizzly Creek blaze). And I saw that people were being left behind. I saw that there were barriers of access. Working families were really affected. That’s why I wanted to jump in.”
The campaign for House District 57 has been civil. Will said he has nothing bad to say about Velasco. He just feels he has the experience and the background as a longtime resident of the district to best represent it in the state legislature. That experience is key, he said, because of the rural-urban divide. He said 75% of Colorado’s population lives within 25 miles of Interstate 25, the north-south artery. Rural Colorado’s survival depends on accomplished legislators.
Velasco said she can represent a part of rural Colorado that doesn’t currently have a voice. When asked what she’s learned from people while she has been campaigning, she said, “One of the things that really struck me is that I feel there is this sentiment of everything sucks, people being very disappointed. We’re feeling the pressure. Working families, they care about inflation. They see that everything is more expensive.
“I think that I’m bringing in a little hope and a lot of energy to the campaign where I tell people we’ve never had a Congress that’s this diverse, we’ve never had this many women in power,” she continued. “There are a lot of wins. I think that’s really bringing people in and expanding the electorate and engaging people. We are the many and we can choose who represents us and we want people who share our values, who are going to fight for us.”