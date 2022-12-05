At first glance, the agendas for the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ Tuesday work session and Wednesday regular meeting look to be loaded with important issues that will spark lengthy discussions involving lots of public interest.
And that may turn out to be the case. But Commissioner Greg Poschman said many or most agenda items fall under the category of end-of-year government housekeeping.
“We keep a tidy house,” he said Sunday.
The Tuesday session kicks off at 9:45 a.m. with a staff presentation concerning the county’s recently adopted short-term rental code and its effect on the Redstone community.
In late September, commissioners met in Redstone to gain input from residents and business owners who said that the countywide approach to STRs “is not as applicable to Redstone given the unique zoning of the area,” a county staff memorandum says.
The BOCC then directed staff to develop a public outreach process to discuss what, if any, changes to the STR ordinance would be appropriate for Redstone. The outreach process would begin next month.
Questions for Redstone community members may include, but won’t be limited to, the following:
• Should the STR code be applied differently to the Village Commercial area, or the Village Residential area, on Redstone Boulevard given the unique characteristics of this zone district?
• Should the STR code be applied differently to R-30 zone districts that are off the boulevard, but have unique characteristics given their proximity within the historical Redstone Village?
Any changes to the code that relate to Redstone may require lengthy Redstone or Crystal River master plan updates, the memo adds.
Following that, commissioners are expected to join the county’s Open Space and Trails Board for an executive session to discuss acquisitions and negotiations concerning conservation easements on ranches in Woody Creek, Capitol Creek and an unspecified location in the Aspen area. Then they are slated to join the board in an open session to receive an update from the U.S. Forest Service on two new county-funded positions designed to aid land management and recreational rules enforcement in the Castle Creek area and the Wildwood-North Star parking areas and boat put-ins. The full-time workers would be employees of the Forest Service.
Later in the day, at 1 p.m., an update on the 26-member Community Growth Advisory Committee is scheduled. The committee recently was established to provide recommendations for limiting and mitigating the impacts of growth and development on the community and climate.
Other afternoon discussion items include requests for fourth-quarter budget supplements; an update on the Maroon Bells Comprehensive Recreational Management Plan; and an interview with a candidate for the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board.
Following the designation of the BOCC’s 2023 officers — Francie Jacober is in line for chair and Poschman is expected to be vice chair — the second executive session of the day is planned. Topics could include a building moratorium, the Pandora’s expansion of ski terrain and questions surrounding state property that is adjacent to (and includes part of) the Phillips Mobile Home Park, which is owned by the county and slated for future redevelopment.
Wednesday’s regular meeting, which begins at noon, will include a first-reading adoption of the county’s 2023 budget; creation of a proposed “safety task force” for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport; and discussion of a proposed ordinance prohibiting alcohol consumption in unlicensed public areas (and prohibiting overall marijuana consumption) at the Winter X Games over the next three years.
Commissioners also are expected to vote on resolutions concerning two STR license applications. One would approve a license at 100 Hurricane Road while the other would deny a license at 2750 Little Annie Road.