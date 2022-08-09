An affordable housing proposal that the Basalt Town Council touts as responsive to conditions and forward thinking is being panned as a “mockery” of community goals by the former head of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority.
Michael Kosdrosky, who resigned from APCHA in August 2020 after five and a half years at the helm, is currently a member of a citizen advisory commission called Basalt Affordable Community Housing. Kosdrosky is making a last-ditch effort as a citizen to get the council to renegotiate the affordable housing component of a project proposed by developer Michael Lipkin in the residential area of Willits. Lipkin’s Sopris Meadows Parcel 5 project is up for final review tonight.
“If council approves this project as is, the so-called ‘affordable’ for-sale product would create an artificial price floor for all homes in the community and would single handedly distort and inflate housing prices over the long run in Basalt and the midvalley,” Kosdrosky wrote in a letter to the council. “This approach creates the opposite outcome of council’s — and Mr. Lipkin’s — declared intent to help the middle class, further eroding all housing affordability in the community, and increasing the cost of future mitigation, subsidies and land.”
Lipkin said Monday he is aware of Kosdrosky’s letter but disagrees with his assessment.
“I am trying to preserve the middle class that I saw disappear in Aspen,” Lipkin said.
He sees his project’s affordable housing component as an effort to “preserve community.”
Lipkin proposed his project about one year ago and included more affordable housing than required by the town code. After tweaks to the mix, he landed on a proposal with 109 free-market condominiums and 46 affordable housing units. He initially envisioned all 46 as rental apartments with some in the town’s category two, meaning they would be rented to families with household incomes between 101% and 120% of Area Median Income. Other units were proposed at higher rents aimed at households with higher incomes.
The council strongly lobbied Lipkin in May to make some of the units available for sale rather than all rental. Lipkin responded with a proposal for nine units to be occupied by households making 120% of AMI, nine at 150%, three at 200% and two at 250%. The sales prices, based on today’s area median income levels, would range from $484,526 to about $1,010,000.
He said those units would be for the “missing middle” of local residents — those who make too much to qualify for affordable housing but not enough to compete on the open market.
The units would be considerably larger than what the town requires but small enough to be affordable by design, Lipkin said. The priority would be for people who work for existing Basalt-centric arts and cultural organizations, health care workers specializing in senior care and local business owners and operators.
Mayor Bill Kane said at a June 15 meeting that Lipkin’s amendment was “remarkably responsive” to the council’s direction.
Lipkin said Monday that too much housing in Basalt — both price controlled and free market — is going to workers employed by Aspen businesses. His team’s research indicates there are 110 units in Basalt rented to workers in the upper Roaring Fork Valley.
“Basalt has to start protecting our interests,” he said.
That leaves 23 units that would remain price-capped rentals with an average of category two, but they wouldn’t have to be developed until a later phase of the project. Those units alone would satisfy Lipkin’s obligation for affordable housing — the for-sale units go above and beyond what is required in the code.
The Basalt Affordable Community Housing committee opposed the for-sale housing as proposed by Lipkin. The advisory committee said some of the sales prices exceeded what is allowed in Basalt’s code.
Kosdrosky pressed that point and several others in the letter he wrote as a private citizen.
“This is an unworkable compromise between the town and the developer,” he wrote. “The developer is fleecing the community under the guise of calling it ‘missing middle’ housing.”
Most of the sales prices are “well above middle income” as defined as 100% AMI, Kosdrosky said. He also wants the council to require Lipkin to build the rental units at an earlier phase, before the 23 for-sale units.
“Failing to do so might jeopardize the opportunity to build actual middle-income or ‘missing middle’ deed-restricted housing later at this location,” Kosdrosky wrote.
Lipkin said Monday he remains hopeful he will secure the final approval for the project at tonight’s meeting, since he was following the direction of the council on the affordable housing plan. The sales prices of the units are well within the capabilities of the targeted households’ ability to pay.
Lipkin said he views the difference of opinion with Kosdrosky as simply concerns over different segments of people in need for affordable housing.
“He’s entirely focused on workforce housing, and I’m focused on community housing,” Lipkin said.
The hearing on the proposal is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Basalt Center Circle review to be tabled
The final review of a project proposed at the former Clark’s Market site in Basalt is scheduled to be tabled today by the Basalt Town Council until Aug. 23.
The second reading and public hearing on the Basalt Center Circle project was scheduled for Tuesday but the development team and town staff are seeking postponement “to allow sufficient time to respond to discussion items.”
One of the requests by the council at a meeting on July 26 was for architectural depictions of all sides of the proposed building.
The motion to continue the hearing is part of the consent agenda, which suggests the continuance is anticipated.