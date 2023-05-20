After a third congregation of the task force established to explore solutions for housing for the superintendent position, there’s hope recommendations will be given to the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education in the near future.
Following public outcry over a board proposal to establish some sort of support for housing for the superintendent position, the board took a step back to seek more community input through the means of a community-involved investigation. With one more formal meeting of the task force, scheduled for next week, a finish line is presumably on the horizon.
The task force explored the options of buying a home, building one, providing a stipend, providing down payment assistance, buying down a house with a deed restriction or initiating a philanthropic endeavor.
“We’ve really made an emphasis to try to find multiple solutions,” RFSD board member Jasmin Ramirez said via phone on Friday. All five board members are involved in the task force process.
“We’re just really trying to figure out what our best option is for the Roaring Fork School District — just recognizing inflation, house prices and all of the things that have changed in the last two to five years in our community.”
On Thursday, 10 community and staff members and three board members were in attendance to report from working and research groups previously developed and further define exactly what guidance the task force is seeking to provide the board.
Board president Kathryn Kuhlenberg said her ideal situation would be a set of parameters around what a board — current or future — could use as bargaining chips for negotiations with superintendent candidates.
“It’s so fluid that it would be very hard to say this is the one and only solution that you can use for this position,” Kuhlenberg said.
Some of the parameters discussed, beyond just what kind of assistance to offer, included what would happen with equity accrued from a downpayment assistance program or land ownership over time. One member of the task force, Maureen Biermann, suggested rules around forcing the hypothetical superintendent to buy out the district or sell the property if they stop inhabiting it.
A factor in the decision for some of the task force members comes down to budgeting — Kuhlenberg said that the number the district is working with currently is $3 million, the total the district has access to in its reserves that could be spent on a project like superintendent housing but could also go toward student achievement or other board initiatives, or not be allocated and kept in the reserve. Per a presentation from the research working group in the May 11 meeting, the average cost for a home in the district is just over $1.5 million.
The district has committed more than $30 million to teacher housing, with more than $12 million going to the development of a housing complex on Meadowood Drive in Carbondale.
Members of the task force heard from Max McGee of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, the consulting firm used in the last superintendent search, who said that 90% of applicants in the process asked for housing assistance. The research group on the force discussed the matter in a previous meeting, examining other superintendents’ compensation in nearby communities. Eagle County, for example, was listed with a higher superintendent salary and no housing assistance, but an average home price about $200,000 cheaper. Garfield County RE-2, Mesa County and Delta also do not provide housing, according to the force’s report. Superintendent David Baugh in Aspen receives housing assistance, as does the superintendent in Telluride, which has a higher housing cost than Roaring Fork.
First-year superintendent Jesus Rodriguez said he would likely turn down the district’s original downpayment assistance program proposal.
The task force is scheduled to reconvene on Tuesday, though that date has not been finalized as the previous meetings have been scheduled on Thursdays. The district will announce the date in its upcoming community update on the Thursday meeting. Task force meetings are not open to the public but are live streamed on the Roaring Fork Schools YouTube page. The task force’s public comment form is still open on the district’s website.
“I think we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to get some recommendations by the next meeting, but I think we’re really just leaving it open to what (the next task force) meeting will look like and what conversations are still to be had,” Ramirez said. “Then we’ll decide if we need a little bit more time or if we feel confident enough to move forward.”
The board of education meets on Wednesday, its last meeting while classes are still in session.