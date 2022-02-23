When the Greater Roaring Fork Regional Housing Study was released about a year before the pandemic, its executive summary pointed out something most local workers already knew.
“Study after study has documented unaffordable housing prices, inventory shortages and an ever-expanding commute shed for workers,” the 2019 study said. “Moreover, decades of implementing best practices in most of the region’s communities has helped many, but left still many more needs unmet.”
The more than 130-page study, which was completed by consultants Economic & Planning Systems, Inc. along with RRC Associates, also projected the area from Aspen to Snowmass would have a 3,400-unit “shortfall” by 2027.
In order to address the critical need for more housing across the entire Roaring Fork Valley and beyond, local governments have started to sign on to the idea of creating a “regional housing nonprofit” in an effort to become more competitive for the approximately $450 million the state will distribute in the form of grants and loans for affordable housing projects. The money was made available to the state through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Pitkin County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to sign a letter of intent to join the forthcoming nonprofit and also to put down a one-time contribution of $10,000 in seed capital to help get it up and running.
“Urban areas tend to be ahead of rural areas and so we are putting together a nonprofit that will allow us to access tax dollars on a more equitable basis across the state in compliance with TABOR,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said. “This is our initial skin in the game in creating a partnership.”
The regional housing nonprofit would be allowed to accept low- or no-interest loans without a confirmatory vote of the people, as would generally be the case for governmental bodies in accordance with the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, or TABOR.
While the BOCC supported joining the forthcoming regional nonprofit, it also had questions about who would serve on its board of directors. Although still in its early stages, the board of directors would likely consist of representatives, including elected officials, from each of the nonprofit’s member jurisdictions.
“We can have a very good sense of the need. Yet, there is a huge debate around who the government needs to solve the problem for,” Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, who also serves on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s board of directors, said. “When we get to the action items, we’re going to have to very clearly prioritize together. …Whose need do we want to solve for?”
In the coming weeks, more letters of intent will go before local governments throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond for their consideration to participate in the regional housing nonprofit.
Later on Tuesday, members of the Aspen City Council also discussed the proposed nonprofit — but with a more apprehensive tone than the BOCC.
“While this is not a lot of money and it is a goal that we are looking to forward, it may not be fully baked here yet,” Aspen Mayor Torre said during Tuesday night’s council meeting. “If we do not approve this tonight it does not mean that we are not for regional housing coalition planning. It just means that we might feel that it still needs a little bit of work to get ready to go.”
Ultimately, the Aspen City Council did sign onto a letter of intent to join the nonprofit and also agreed to put $10,000 toward it. However, city officials made clear that while they would participate in the nonprofit, they would not necessarily be the ones leading its charge or discussions.
Instead, they want to seek a collaborative approach with their fellow jurisdictions.
“I’m super supportive,” Councilman Skippy Mesirow said of the forthcoming housing nonprofit. “I think this is the first step. I don’t expect the first step to be the 10th