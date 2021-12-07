In a two-day retreat this week, Aspen City Council will take an in-depth look at how to address one of its priority goals for the year during a series of housing discussions.
On Day One on Monday, council members asked themselves what the city has done well in the past and what could be better in the future. They discussed how to organize housing and development programs as well as finances and revenue streams, and gave direction to staff on how to better collaborate with partners when it comes to housing.
Today, councilors will build a housing strategic plan and establish a timeline and next steps in tackling affordable housing. Council’s last retreat took place in July, where they set goals including focusing on housing, environmental health and sustainability. City Manager Sara Ott said that the retreats are an opportunity for council to spend time focusing on one or two large issues, and the meetings are more in-depth than regular council meetings or work sessions because they last for two days rather than two hours.
“The council has three strategic priorities, and affordable housing is one of them,” Ott said. “This isn’t just one and done. If you look at their agendas, we spend time every month — if not every week — on affordable housing in the community and its policy. So this is another step in saying whatever they’re going to be working on for the next few years and prioritizes things that need attention.”
Like the previous retreat in July, this week’s retreat will give council a chance to set goals for the long-term future of Aspen. The city does not hire planning consultants or caterers for the meetings, but does provide lunch, snacks, drinks and note-taking supplies for the council and staff members that attend.
Council spent the first part of the afternoon exploring areas they wanted to give attention to, which they called “housing buckets.” The list grew as the time passed, and included items such as partnerships and regionalism, finances, and the city’s role as a developer.
Councilmember Rachel Richards said the city should be asking themselves what a partnership is rather than who their housing partners are. She said that partnerships should be based on parity and contributions related to resources and availability, and should have intended uses going forward.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said that he feels more comfortable when the city does not take a leading role in development projects but is still involved in making them happen.
“We should be filling the holes needed to reach our goals, not expecting to do everything,” he said. “So if we can arrive at the same housing delivery outcome with someone else’s dollar and someone else’s hammer, that is preferable.”
Richards and Mesirow, who both currently serve on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board, also volunteered additional areas that should be counted as “buckets” and areas for improvement. Richards said a big issue is maintenance responsibility and who pays for existing structures in need of repairs.
“We’re at a place with a 45- or 50-year-old program, and getting a chance to look backwards and say, ‘Well, what really worked and what didn’t work with this ownership aspect of the program, and how do we make sure that the units that new buyers are buying are in good repair when they do it — even though they’re aging and they were made in a convergent rental project 40 years ago?” she said. “How do we do this, and how do we do this with some equity? And that’s become a real issue.”
Mesirow suggested that the city should take a new approach and try building what he called a “development neutral model.” This would coexist side-by-side with the city’s current program and deliver affordable housing without creating any new development, he said.
When it was time to discuss revenue streams, Richards said the funding system should be built around a countywide program, similar to the way that the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is funded.
“At the very least, I repeatedly talk about the model that was used for RFTA,” she said. “I think something like that needs to happen, which was [the] existing .45 subsidy sales tax, but it’s really wrong that the businesses at the airport business center are not collecting sales tax, and yet they’re part of our housing demand.”
She included the Pitkin County side of Basalt and the tops of the ski resorts in that group, saying they all should be responsible for paying sales tax. Mayor Torre and Councilmember John Doyle agreed.
Community Development Director Phillip Supino asked if the council would say they weren’t happy with the current system, which council members said was correct.
“That system’s gotten a long, awesome way,” Mesirow said. “We’re in this room because of that system, that’s great. But the reality’s changed, and the system has to change.”
Council will reconvene at 9 a.m. for Day Two in the Pearl Pass Conference Room in the new City Hall.