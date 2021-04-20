The Historic Preservation Commission abused its discretion during a Feb. 17 review of a historically designated miner’s cabin at 1020 E. Cooper Ave. by considering criteria outside of its code, a majority of the Aspen City Council determined Monday night.
The HPC will have another chance at reviewing the cabin formerly owned by longtime local Su Lum, whose current owners seek to convert the property into a five-unit, 12-bedroom affordable housing complex. In a split decision, councilmembers voted to remand the application back to the HPC.
“In my mind they made a mistake and I’m sending it back to correct the mistake,” said Ann Mullins, who supported returning the application to the volunteer board, rather than council unilaterally making its own determination.
Mullins, who served on the HPC before her election to Aspen City Council, said in a subsequent review that the commission should “treat the project properly under the land-use rules.”
Joining Mullins and Mayor Torre on the affirmative side was Rachel Richards, while Ward Hauenstein and Skippy Mesirow were no votes. Hauenstein maintained that HPC had already spent two meetings reviewing the application and said, “I feel it’s our duty here to make a decision … get some closure of this.”
Hauenstein objected to specific criticism that HPC members Roger Moyer and Scott Kendrick made regarding the number of units in the project and the importance of community buy-in. Both commissioners overreached with those remarks beyond what the code requires for review, Hauenstein suggested.
Mesirow agreed and said, “There is no question for me that members of the HPC were acting outside of their role.”
The appeal to the city council of the HPC’s Feb. 17 decision, which was a 3-1 vote of denial, was made by Jim DeFrancia and Jean Coulter, representatives of the property owners.
The existing miner’s shack on East Cooper Avenue would house a two-bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom unit while a rear addition would accommodate two, two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom unit. Four covered parking spaces facing the alley are proposed in a neighborhood that’s zoned RMF, or residential multi-family.
‘Highly subjective factors’
Aspen City Council members, who said they either reviewed the transcript of the Feb. 17 meeting or watched the meeting video, across the board took umbrage at comments made by some HPC members and some in the public that Richards called “highly subjective factors” about livability. Those included comments that workers would be noisy, have lots of trash or be prodigious pot smokers.
A dearth of seated members also complicated the Feb. 17 vote, initially a 2-2 tie, which is inaction in the city’s eyes. HPC chairperson Kara Thompson then changed her vote from support to denial, and at the request of the applicant (who would subsequently appeal the 3-1 decision).
Currently there are five HPC members but a conflict of interest recusal by Sheri Sanzone brought the number of voting members at that meeting to just four. Jeffrey Halferty remained constant in his support of the housing project.
Mayor Torre took issue with Thompson’s decision to change her vote in order to move along the meeting.
“I can’t help but feel the denial was not done based on the criteria that was set forth,” Torre said.
Council’s remand back to HPC did not include recommendations, such as including language that bedrooms in the housing complex be limited to one unrelated person or that potential “noxious odors” emanating from the rental units be prohibited.
Interviews have taken place for applicants to the historic board, which can support seven total members and two alternates, according to the city’s planning director, Amy Simon.
According to Simon, the earliest the 1020 E. Cooper Ave. application could return to HPC for its new review, and potentially before an odd number of commissioners, is June 9.