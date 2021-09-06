In 1955, when Valley View Hospital was dedicated in Glenwood Springs, the Mennonite administrators who came to the valley to work at the hospital needed a place to worship. So they built the Glenwood Mennonite Church a mere block away.
The Mennonite Church was renamed Defiance Church in 2016, although its ties to the community that founded it remain in place. Even today, the church embraces the importance of at-home worship, family bonds, a distance from the distractions of social media, and the basic fundamentals of Christianity, according to their website. Pastor Matthew Shedden said that the church was necessary in order for the families who built it to keep their identity in a new community.
“Today, denominations would probably do the same thing if they were going to send a whole mass of people who share that belief structure to a new community, and it makes sense,” he said. “They wanted to stay in their denomination in their home, which is why the day they cut the ribbon at the hospital is the same day they had the first celebration at the church. They built it because they knew they were gonna have Mennonites out here.”
About 15 years later, the Aspen Chapel was dedicated as an interfaith institution as the culmination of a dream of a Swiss Mennonite bishop, E. M. Yost, who had ties with Aspen through missionary work and the Aspen Hospital, according to the chapel’s website. The chapel’s structure was created by Yost’s nephew, and today it serves as an engaging gathering place for multiple denominations and spiritualities.
According to a timeline the chapel shared with Aspen Daily News via email, Yost said of the project, “I hope that this chapel and its ensuing program will make a contribution to religious understanding and will, in its own way, bring us closer to world peace.”
Yost was inspired to build the chapel by a trip to France en route to the Mennonite World Conference in 1957, more than a decade before the finished chapel was dedicated. Because Aspen was becoming a major resort town, he envisioned a “wayside chapel” in a conspicuous location to serve both locals and tourists as a place for private meditation, intellectual and spiritual discussions on theology and ethics, non-denominational services, retreats, exhibits of religious art and literature, and dramatic and musical presentations, according to an article on the Aspen Mennonite Fellowship shared by the chapel.
Shedden said that the fact that two hospitals, a beautiful chapel and a church that were all built and administered by Mennonites still exist today goes to show how the Roaring Fork Valley has gained from the Anabaptist community, and continues to gain.
“We have an interesting history of Anabaptism and Mennonite in the valley, and then we also have this new sort of tourism influx that isn’t entirely related,” he said. “But I’m guessing it brings a decent amount of money to the valley.”
Anabaptism and modern tourism in the valley
Today, Mennonites and Anabaptsists serve the Roaring Fork Valley in different ways. Over the years, the valley has become more than a place with Mennonite roots in service. Many Amish families travel to Glenwood on an annual basis to enjoy the experiences that the area has to offer, owner of Glenwood Adventure Company Ken Murphy said.
Amish communities are similar to Mennonites in that both believe in simplicity of life and that belief must result in practice, according to an article on Lancaster, Pennsylvania’s tourism page. While Amish communities avoid many modern technologies, most Mennonites have embraced some of them.
During the summer, when schools and factories are closed, many Midwest-based Amish families take the opportunity to ride the train into Glenwood, said Murphy, who has spent the last several years getting to know several of these families. Amish communities value experiences, he said, which is why the valley can be so appealing.
“We could learn a lot because they make the most of their vacations,” Murphy said. “It is an economic driver for our tourism base. They do everything and it is a benefit to our whole community.”
In a busy year, as many as 500-1,000 Amish people come to Glenwood in groups over the course of the summer. Murphy said they stay longer than tourists from the Front Range, many of whom only come up for the weekend. Thus, Amish families have more time to try everything — paragliding, biking, rafting, restaurants, hotels, shopping, you name it. What’s more, over the years Glenwood has welcomed their communities with open arms.
For these reasons, Murphy said that Glenwood business owners worried that some families would not come this year when Glenwood Canyon closed due to mudslides. Debris flows impacted the railroads as well as Interstate 70, causing train delays.
“When we hear of the train stopping, we think of the Amish community,” Murphy said.
Aside from the dollars that Amish families spend locally, Glenwood’s tourism also gets a boost when the visitors return home and share their experiences with their communities. The result is what has now become a tradition, as Amish families return to the valley year after year to do more things with more of their community members.
Glenwood has received the bulk of Amish tourism because of its accessibility, Murphy said, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t visit upvalley destinations. Maroon Bells is a popular stop for Amish families, and Glenwood Adventure sometimes helps the families book reservations and transports them upvalley.
“It’s traditional now,” Murphy said. “Our community is used to them now. We know where they come from, they don’t stand out. They come for our family-oriented feel to our town.”
Anyone is welcome
Mennonite involvement in the Roaring Fork Valley has evolved over the years, and although Defiance Church no longer bears the name, the roots and contributions of the church’s founders do not go unacknowledged. As opposed to its once-strictly Anabaptist vibe, Shedden describes today’s congregation as a group of “Protestant mutts.”
“When the hospital volunteering stopped, Mennonites didn’t come here anymore to volunteer, so we needed to be a church for the community in the valley,” he said. “We still maintain those roots, but it’s not our core identity.”
Shedden said that a small percentage of his congregation still identifies as Mennonite and from time to time, Mennonite and Amish visitors stop by the church to ask questions and check it out. The church doesn’t try to market itself to Anabaptist visitors, but Shedden said that anyone who wants to stop in is always welcome.
“That’s actually the goal,” he said. “That’s not something I want to fix, or make everybody something else — the goal is to be a diverse group of Christians.”
Defiance Church holds services every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 2306 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs.