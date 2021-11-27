Puppies make great holiday gifts for kids or girlfriends with baby fever, but scammers looking to make a few extra bucks off of these bundles of joy are on the rise this season in Colorado, according to a new study.
Veterinarians.org, a national organization dedicated to high-quality pet care and health, says that Colorado has the second-highest number of puppy scams in the U.S. The state has reported 87 puppy scams and an average loss of $940.45 for victims of the scams this year.
Colorado is one of four states to make the top 15 list for most puppy scams overall and also the top 15 list for most reported puppy scams per 100,000 people, the organization says.
Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 of this year, 3,000 puppy scams were reported across the U.S., according to the study — a 165% increase compared with the same 10-month period in 2019.
Locally, however, data is harder to find. The Aspen Animal Shelter and Colorado Animal Rescue don’t keep track of puppy scams, but they might hear about shady scenarios from customers every once in a while.
“I’m sure it happens all the time,” said Seth Sachson, director of the Aspen Animal Shelter. “Right now it’s such a feeding frenzy for people trying to find a cute, non-shedding puppy, but I’ve never investigated that.”
Wes Boyd, executive director of Colorado Animal Rescue, or C.A.R.E., said no one has made the nonprofit shelter aware of recent scams in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Carbondale resident Anakaren Jurado went in search of a Shih Tzu puppy in March, but the furry companion she ended up rescuing from a Colorado breeder was not what she had asked for. The puppy had short hair and no classic Shih Tzu characteristics, she said, despite the breeder’s assurance that he was a purebred.
“They even showed me the ‘parents’ — they were two Shih Tzus, but the babies were not theirs. So who knows where they came from,” she said. “Despite me not wanting him, I bought him to rescue him. Took him to the vet and they also lied about his age. They gave him to me at 5 ½ weeks old.”
Jurado said she paid $350 for the pup, which she kept and still owns.
To avoid situations like these, shelters recommend adopting pets from rescue organizations or shelters. Sachson said that for those who have their heart set on a brand new, pure-bred puppy, it helps to conduct research.
“Ask the right questions and vet the people,” he said. “Go through a source, maybe a friend that got a dog from someone. That way they’ve already been vetted and they were legit on the first round with that dog, and it was a solid, stable dog, the transaction was solid and stable.”
The study includes five warning signs to watch for when vetting breeders and puppy sellers, especially online. During COVID-19, online puppy sales peaked and thousands of scams were reported.
The study says online customers should watch for sellers who claim they are unable to do a meet-and-greet with the puppy before adoption or provide multiple photos or videos; sellers who ask for payment up front via a digital money app or gift card; and sellers or third parties asking for additional fees to cover shipping costs, vaccinations or insurance.
They should also look out for breeding websites that don’t provide information or proof about the parents of the litter, health records or an American Kennel Club certification. And in the case of purebreds, they should be wary if the puppy in question is being offered at a significantly steep discount when compared with the average price for a puppy of its breed.
The study also recommends several alternatives to buying pets online, including local adoption shelters. An estimated 20-30% of canines in shelters are purebred, the study says.
“We always recommend adopting from the shelter rather than paying a breeder or individual for a pet,” Boyd said.
The study also recommends utilizing the AKC Rescue Network, which consists of more than 400 trusted adoption groups. Reputable breeders, such as the Golden Retriever Club of America and the Poodle Club of America, also affiliate with the AKC.
For more information on breeders or to read the study, visit veterinarians.org/puppies-for-sale.