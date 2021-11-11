After nearly a year of debate among city officials and residents, the Aspen Historic Preservation Commission approved an amended proposal for an affordable housing development project at 1020 East Cooper Ave. on Wednesday.
The public hearing concerning the historic property was continued to Wednesday after the HPC was split on a final decision on Aug. 25. The proposal was first brought to the commission in January and was denied in February, then was presented to the Aspen City Council in April, where it was denied again and remanded to the commission.
Since the Aug. 25 meeting, developers have made changes to the project, including reducing the mass from five units to four, and the size of the rear structure from three stories to two. They also removed two parking spaces. Principal planner Sara Adams said last week that the goal is to create a 100% affordable housing project that she hopes is reflective of the wishes of neighbors, the commission and the city council.
Those hopes were met with unanimous support from the commission and gratification from community members during public comments.
In August, the commission was split 2-2 on the issue of relocating the historic home forward toward the street. On Wednesday, due to conflicts of interest and personal issues, only three members of the commission were present and able to vote, and all three commissioners were advised before proceeding that any action would need to be unanimous. They voted 3-0 to approve the amended proposal, and all were in favor of relocation.
“I continue to support this, as the relocation does bring the structure with the setbacks, and it does not request any variances and it’s not in its original location as far as we can tell,” said HPC chair Kara Thompson, who supported relocation on Aug. 25.
Adams advised the commission that the original house consists of two buildings that are stuck together, which implies that they were at some point relocated in the past and could be relocated again.
HPC member Jodi Surfas, who was opposed to relocation in August, said she supported the changes and was content with the way it had been explained.
The commission also was somewhat split in August on the mass and scale of the project. Thompson said that the changes, including the reduced size, appeared to be an improvement, and the other members agreed.
“I think the applicant has done a great job to kind of put it together,” HPC vice chair Jeffrey Halferty said. “I hate to lose that one unit, but as far as its presence as a historic resource, I’m in full support of it.”
Neighbors and residents of the area also took issue with the mass and scale of the proposal earlier in the year, leading to lawsuits filed on behalf of the neighborhood’s homeowners association in the Pitkin County courts. Chris Bryan and Mary Elizabeth Geiger, two attorneys representing the HOA, spoke during public comment to say their clients were supportive of the redesign of the bedrooms and reduction in size.
“The association does support this amended application,” Bryan said. “The association believes that with the representations made by the applicant and with this reduced mass and scale, this amended application is something that the neighbors that I represent are in support of, so long as those conditions are satisfied and adhered to.”
No members of the public came forward during the meeting to oppose the changes.
The proposal will now be presented to the Aspen City Council for a notice of call-up. Then it will be brought back to the HPC for detailed review. The next HPC meeting will take place on Dec. 8, as the second November meeting has been canceled because of Thanksgiving.