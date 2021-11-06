The Aspen Historic Preservation Commission will pick up where it left off on the discussion of an affordable housing project at 1020 E. Cooper Ave. on Wednesday.
The commission heard from neighbors, developers and city representatives on Aug. 25 and found themselves split 2-2 on the issue of relocating the current structure to the southwest and excavating a new basement. Residents of the area were also concerned that the scale of the project was too large for the neighborhood. The commission ultimately voted to continue the hearing.
Principal Planner Sara Adams — a consultant with the Aspen-based planning firm BendonAdams, which is also consulting on the controversial Centennial Apartments project — said that the development team took all the feedback from previous hearings into account and made changes to the design that they hope is reflective of the wishes of the neighbors, the HPC and Aspen City Council.
“We’re trying to be as responsive as we can,” she said. “I think what’s meaningful to the community is it’s still a 100% affordable housing project. The units are really nice — we’re really proud of that.”
The project has been scaled down from five units to four, and the additional rear structure will now be two stories instead of three. One of the units will have four bedrooms, two will have three bedrooms and one will have two bedrooms. The previously proposed four parking spaces were also reduced to two. Adams noted that the developer is not required to add any parking spaces, and that the goal was to keep the units 100% affordable while honoring the feedback of the community.
The original building will still be relocated to within 6.5 feet from the street and 5 feet from the property line. Adams said relocation is necessary in any scenario in order to develop the property, and bringing the historic miner’s cabin— former home of celebrated Aspen Times columnist Su Lum — forward allows it to shine more.
Adams and city staff maintain that the project meets all the city’s guidelines and requirements. Kevin Rayes, a planner with the city of Aspen, also said that the project aligns with the city’s affordable housing goals, which is identified as a priority. Throughout the past year, city staff have continued to support and recommend approval of the proposal as it has been passed between the HPC and city council since February.
“From my perspective, this is a great thing,” Rayes said. “It’s complied from the beginning. ... This design is no different; it just complies even more because it’s smaller.”
He added that the project preserves the historic resource and is far below the maximum height requirement. It will also maintain a 10-foot separation between the original house and the rear addition. The project never exceeded the height requirement, but HPC member Roger Moyer said he was opposed to the proposal in August partly because of the new building’s height.
“It just doesn’t work,” he said. “It’s a three-story building towering over a one-story building.”
The HPC will meet via WebEx at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and members of the public are invited to attend. More information about the project, including updates and documents, can be found at 1020eastcooperproject.com.