During the COVID-19 pandemic, performing arts organizations all over the world pivoted from catering to live audiences to streaming offerings virtually. But the Hudson Reed Ensemble took things a step further — with its Saturday premier of “Confluence,” the pilot episode of what creators intend to be a long-term web series, HRE made its foray into producing original works.
It all started with a production of “Macbeth.” HRE traditionally always spearheads Shakespeare in the Park, but in 2020, the ensemble took its creative work to the camera.
Director Kent Reed — who also founded Theatre Aspen — said Friday that the shift felt particularly risky, as the ensemble had only recently made the move to its new community, in Basalt.
“We moved our operation down to Basalt around 2019, and we did our first Shakespeare in the Park — which we did for 15 years in Aspen,” he said. “And was nervous about how it would go, but it went very well. Then 2020, of course, last summer, COVID hit. We could not perform live after introducing ourselves to the Basalt audience, so we decided to make a film.”
Reed was afraid losing the intimacy of a live audience would cost HRE ground with the Basalt community. Instead, nearly 1,000 people tuned in to the 56-minute film.
“We didn’t know really much about the film business, but I think it’s turned out alright,” he said.
Fortunately, Graham Northrup has decades of experience in photography and video, so he was able to facilitate the transition from park to film. And when it was so well received, Northrup felt that perhaps something in more “bite-sized pieces” would also resonate with audiences, so he approached Reed about it.
And the idea for “Confluence” was born — not that it was a small undertaking, at more than 31 minutes. Reed had the basic idea, and Northrup was tasked with writing the pilot episode. Both men describe the process as an incredibly collaborative one that also included Laurie Clemens Maier, who also acts in the episode.
“All of these people were a godsend; we have a great cast,” Reed said. “Graham Northrup has a small, fleeting part — but he was the head writer for this thing. Laurie Clemens Maier was a contributing writer and so was I, myself. We would funnel in particular lines or ideas or something and Graham would orchestrate the whole thing.”
The premise for the show is intended to be a familiar one, Reed explained: a fictional town, Confluence, nestled a few miles away from a destination resort. The characters come from wildly different socioeconomic backgrounds but proceed to make a series of “bad decisions.”
The pilot is intended to introduce audiences to the initial characters, he continued. Then, once the episodes progress — the team is already working on the second one — the plotline will round out with more characters.
“And then, as they say, the plot thickens as we enter into Episode 2, 3 and 4,” he said. “And hopefully people will want to follow these people’s lives. All of it was shot in the valley; one scene was down at the Two Rivers Café here in Basalt, which was great. There are several locations from around the valley; several people’s homes and this and that.”
Reed’s hope is that as the project progresses, so too with the company’s needs for more people, people for whom HRE can offer paid work. Currently, HRE is working with a seven-person cast: Maura Fawley, Clemens Maier, Northrup, Reed, Lee Sullivan, Ralph Sheehan and Morgan Walsh.
“We’re not a professional company but we certainly pay everybody. Hopefully, possibly, they will have a film outlet — as the series go on, we intend to add more characters. Right now, we have a cast of seven, but as we go along, we’re going to need extras, we’re going to need principal actors that will be introduced in the script,” he said.
To that end, Northrup hopes that audiences may feel moved to donate to the cause. For one thing, he’d like to see the series produce episodes more frequently than once a quarter, he said Sunday.
“Basically, we want this to be free for everyone but we definitely need to raise money — people can donate right [on the HRE website],” he said. “One thing we’re discovering is film, as opposed to theater … on-camera and production is really expensive!”
Still, everyone involved is thankful for the opportunity to explore a new creative outlet, and one that hopefully offers audiences a new storyline and form of entertainment.
“So COVID has been a nightmare for a bunch of people, but for a very few people it has opened a door that just wasn’t there before, and for us, it was film,” Reed said. “Because we don’t have a space down here to perform live, really, yeah, we decided to write an original film. We never wrote anything original for the theater; we would have play readings that were original works that were written by people from around the valley, but never before had we written an original plotline.”