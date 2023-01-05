Developer Mark Hunt’s organization has made good on a pledge to start construction this week on the long-dormant and highly visible Main Street Bakery project in Aspen.
Crews started putting up construction fencing, moving equipment onto the site and undertaking other staging on Tuesday. The plan is for a construction crew to “hit it hard” next week, said Jimmy Marcus, a local representative of Hunt’s development firm.
Land-use approvals were granted by the Aspen Historic Preservation Commission in January 2020. Hunt has approval to restore the two existing historic structures and build a new structure to the east of the existing storefront, facing Main Street. The new structure is about 970 square feet on a crawl space, according to Aspen Planning Director Amy Simon. The new and old buildings will be connected underground. There will be an outdoor seating area.
“We have a signed lease with a restaurant operator for this space,” Marcus said.
Further information on the type of restaurant will be released by the operator in the near future, he said.
Marcus said numerous factors are affecting construction these days — supply and shipping chief among them — so pinpointing a timeline is difficult. The goal is to have the restaurant open in 2024.
The popular Main Street Bakery and restaurant closed in October 2016. The property was owned at the time by Leslie Rudd, who started to restore the building and planned to open an organic grocery store. The project stalled when he died in 2018.
Hunt purchased the property for $5.5 million in March 2019 and told The Aspen Times at that time he envisioned a “super cool diner” at the location.
Hunt’s development firm applied for a building permit in June 2021, which triggered reviews by the building, zoning, engineering, utilities, parking, sanitation, environmental health and parks departments, according to city of Aspen records.
“It took one year to close out the first round of review,” Simon wrote in an email.
City officials wanted further information on various aspects of the project as part of the review and Hunt responded in September 2022. The building department issued a repair permit in October when preservation and structural engineer consultants found that immediate building stabilization work was needed for the historical structures.
“That work has been underway on the site for the last couple of months, as has some air-spading of tree roots to prepare to protect the trees during construction,” Simon wrote.
A full building permit was issued on Dec. 27, clearing the way for construction to begin. A separate permit or permits will be needed for tenant build-out of the interior space. No permit for that tenant work has been submitted, Simon said.
The application submitted to the city by Hunt in 2019 said the structures at 201 E. Main St. were built in 1889. Both buildings were originally brick and “stuccoed over” prior to 1975. The two historic structures are connected by a non-historic wood addition, which the Historic Preservation Commission granted approval to replace in 2017.
The new building is intended to fill in the streetscape on the block and blend with surrounding Victorian structures.
“A one-story secondary structure is proposed to not distract from the historic landmarks on the site,” said the application prepared by the firm BendonAdams LLC. “The front elevation is simple and is not taller than the historic structure as measured from grade. The scale of the front elevation relates to the adjacent Explore Booksellers’ building by mimicking the cross gable form and the pitch of the roof. By relating the typical Aspen vernacular Miner’s Cabin, the Terrace Style architecture of the former Main Street Bakery is highlighted and the context of the block is enhanced.”