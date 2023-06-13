A prominent blight located in one of downtown Aspen’s busiest areas is emerging from its construction dormancy in just the nick of time.
M Development last week secured a building permit allowing it to resume construction at 434 E. Cooper Ave., home of the former Bidwell building and a future RH gallery. The Mark Hunt-controlled development company, with offices in Chicago and Aspen, secured another building permit last week that covers the redevelopment of the storied Red Onion tavern and the creation of an education facility and performance venue for Jazz Aspen Snowmass, which will neighbor the RH gallery.
The permits gave the development team the time needed to set up the staging areas before the crowds start pouring into town this week for the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. The construction activity will gobble up nearly one side of the single-block Cooper Avenue outdoor mall that intersects with the Mill Street mall, which flanks one of Food & Wine’s primary venues, Wagner Park.
“At the end of the day, we were able to achieve the goal of being in before Food & Wine,” said Jimmy Marcus, who was brought on board M Development about six months ago. Marcus, also an Aspen developer and landlord, has been acting as M Development’s liaison with the city and future tenants. “We’re hoping we’ll be able to get this done as quickly as possible and get out of everybody’s way.”
Marcus gave a tentative estimate of 14 months to complete the projects’ shell and core. Once complete, the buildout is handled by the incoming tenants. Those jobs can take up to a year or so when all goes according to plan.
The Cooper mall’s sidewalks are public right of ways that are part of the downtown core. The city’s on-season restrictions place a maximum 5-foot encroachment on the malls for private construction projects. The city defines the on-seasons as June 1 through Labor Day and Nov. 15 through March 31.
The permit application for the three-level RH gallery was filed with the city Oct. 22, which triggered a new review process and stopped the work that had been done. The new permit pegs the new square footage at 46,000 feet.
“With 434 (E. Cooper Ave.) and the Bidwell building, we had to go back through HPC (Historic Preservation Commission), which we did,” said Marcus in reference to the large and small rooftop skylights that were not included in the original building-permit application. Those additions required an OK from the HPC, which came in October. “It was approved, and we then had to update all the drawings and have all the consultants update everything, and it had to get resubmitted back to the city for a review of a pretty big change order, and that’s kind of the Bidwell building and what has been happening,” he said.
In a related turn, M Development recently hired Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. to replace G.F. Woods Construction on those two projects. Aspen-based G.F. Woods remains the general contractor on other Hunt projects downtown, according to Marcus.
The national firm Whiting-Turner has headquarters in Baltimore, Md. and a branch in Denver. The firm recently entered the Aspen market by landing the general contractor’s job on the luxury White Elephant Hotel, which is being developed by a Massachusetts company, under construction on Main Street. Hunt and RH have done work with Whiting-Turner in the past, Marcus said.
“It was ultimately decided by the M Development team that not only there is a previous relationship with RH and M Development, and we are working with them on other projects outside of Aspen, we felt it was a good opportunity to develop that relationship as they are growing a footprint in Aspen, and we felt at the end of the day that they were a better fits for these two projects.”
Moving forward with the second project — the Red Onion redevelopment and creation of the space for a JAS facility, with retail space commitments from Banana Republic and women’s clothier Love Shack Fancy — has been high on Jim Horowitz’s mind.
The president and CEO of JAS, Horowitz also has been one of the faces of a $25 million fundraising mission to pay for the new jazz performance and education center. The fundraising campaign was officially announced in August, though it had been flying under the radar the previous years. During that quiet period, JAS attracted $16 million in pledges.
The campaign has generated $19 million, but Horowitz said it still needs help to reach its goal. Since the capital campaign announcement, the Cooper mall projects have floundered as criticism crescendoed, which doesn’t help on the fundraising front.
“It means everything,” Horowitz said of the construction getting started. He called the issuance of the building permit a “landmark” development.
“Now we can say ‘it’s not if but when,’” he said. “‘Not if but when’ is a different message. In this town until construction begins, and that’s true in a lot of places with capital campaigns, there is a natural skepticism until you reach a certain point in fundraising and especially construction begins. That’s a real demarcation point.”
Marcus said the city, future tenants and developers have been hearing relentless criticism about the stagnant projects. Setting the Red Onion/JAS and RH gallery into motion took collaboration among the parties involved and just as importantly, it demanded thorough communications among everyone, he said. Change orders, like adding skylights to the RH gallery project or knocking down a wall at the JAS development, need to be conveyed to everyone, he said. The Red Onion and JAS developments had been operating on different building permits, an arrangement that created inefficiencies and complicated the process, Marcus explained.
“It was a lot of coordination that needed to happen between multiple, different uses and multiple, different tenants, as well as with the city and how they were able to review multiple uses overlapping one one another and ultimately combining everything into one large permit,” he said of the Red Onion/JAS permit, “which turned out to be the cleanest way to do it, but it took extra time for consultants and everybody to update those drawings.”
Aspen City Councilman Ward Hauenstein and Mayor Torre, both of whom have been outspoken about the lack of progress, also were brought into the fold, Marcus said. As the projects came into sharper focus for the developers, Marcus reached out to the officeholders for their help to bridge a gap with city officials.
“Torre and Ward took it out of their time to personally go and talk to the city officials about how we could work with the community better and at that point Phillip Supino (director of community development) did a lot of outreach with me and supported my team with how we could work with the city most efficiently, providing them accurate information, updating things in a seamless way, as well as improving communication between his team and our team, and it was a really a collaborative effort all the way from the mayor’s office all the way through City Hall, Sara Ott (city manager), Phillip and all people who work in the engineering department and everything else, to just really figure out how we could improve communication and work efficiently to achieve this goal that we made sure we didn’t miss this Food & Wine deadline, because if we had not, it would potentially delayed the project all the way until next fall because you can only mobilize in the mall in the right of ways, generally during the offseason, and I think it was really a success story of these different interests coming together and achieving what seemed to be the community goals of seeing progress on these projects, which was voiced at multiple city hall meetings, city council meetings, in news articles in the paper.
“It was pretty clear this was what the community wanted to see, and it was important that we were responsive to that and do what we could to execute this.”
Torre wasn’t taking credit for the projects’ new lives, but said the communication among the involved parties was noticeably better over the last six months.
“Really, the big change was that we just had somebody who was communicative and getting all of the information to us,” he said. “We put our hardhats on and went to work. We didn’t do anything to give them special treatment, but those daily communications were happening.”
The mayor said lack of progression on Hunt-controlled projects amounted to “a little perfect storm, if you will. I don’t see this reoccurring and I think this has been a hurdle and a time for Aspen that we need to get through and get those buildings back and occupied and serving the community.”
Marcus said with the two major hurdles cleared — landing new building permits for the RH and Red Onion/JAS projects — he will turn his attention to getting the old Crystal Palace Theatre, which is a future RH hotel, back on the road to construction.”
Hunt has other commercial properties in town also that haven’t moved progress with development and are empty, but Marcus said the community can appreciate that change is in the air. The old Main Street Bakery location on East Main St. also is taking shape, with the shell and core completion pegged at the earliest in January, Marcus said.