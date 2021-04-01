Phillip McCrevice couldn’t believe his eyes. It was unmistakable: There was his name, highlighted in bright yellow, with the No. 1 “result” at the end of the row.
After living in Aspen for 4.1 years, with nearly every odd against him, McCrevice had won the lotto and could own his very own home in Aspen. (No, not the Powerball, though $20 million wouldn’t go far past the roundabout, anyway).
“I just can’t believe it. I cannot believe I won the Aspen Houses of Lords and Ladies lottery,” said McCrevice, a local bartender and husband of AHLL Executive Director Claire Carmichael-McCrevice.
While critics of AHLL, including mayoral candidate Leigh Molasses, scrutinized the housing authority and questioned the relationship between McCrevice and his wife — suggesting that maybe, somehow, perhaps the results had been rigged in the couple’s favor — AHLL maintains that the drawing is totally and completely random.
“It is offensive and beyond comprehension that one would question our internal conduct and integrity,” Carmichael-McCrevice said.
The housing director declined an in-person interview, citing the taxpayer-funded entity’s strict closed-door policy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the Aspen Daily Planet’s request to sit in on the upcoming lottery next week — and also forever — were declined due to “pandemic-related concerns.”
Asked whether she herself would be residing with McCrevice in his new home, Carmichael-McCrevice declined comment, noting that her personal affairs are not the public’s business.
McCrevice won the highly coveted and sought-after Basalt Castle, located in Aspen. The property will need some basic maintenance — most notably with the plumbing system and moat, neither of which have been fully updated since the 19th century. McCrevice said he isn’t too worried because his bartender “lifestyle” lends itself to working thousands of hours during approximately one busy month out of the year, affording him ample time to gut and renovate the castle.
While the project will likely cut into his annual, monthslong boys’ trip to Bali this spring, McCrevice thinks his timing will ultimately coincide nicely with the castle’s Airbnb reservations.