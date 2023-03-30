Although snowpack levels in the upper Roaring Fork Valley are well above average, they aren’t setting off alarms for U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials like in 2011 or 2019.
Hydrologist Tim Miller said the current snowpack levels make him confident Ruedi Reservoir can be filled in the first week of July without releasing extraordinary amounts of water.
“We’re in good shape as far as being prepared for the runoff coming,” Miller said.
The Colorado Basin River Forecast Center is forecasting runoff into Ruedi at 104% of median. In 2019, when the region was hit with an ongoing storm cycle in March that triggered numerous destructive avalanches, the forecasted runoff volume was 144% of median, he noted.
The Fryingpan Valley snowpack is currently ranging between 120% to 159% of median at three automated stations called Snotel sites operated by the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service. Miller said the sites provide a good gauge of snowpack at lower and middle elevation ranges. He checks the Independence Pass Snotel site east of Aspen as well. Although it is out of the Fryingpan River basin, its close proximity provides a good clue about upper elevation snowpack.
The cumulative snowpack at Kiln, Ivanhoe and Independence sites is 126% of median, he said. There isn’t a one-to-one relationship between snowpack levels and runoff forecasts, according to Miller. Runoff projections consider factors such as soil moisture levels, which were low coming into this winter because of drought. Drier soils capture some of the water before it reaches rivers and streams.
Ruedi Reservoir is currently 60.5% full. Miller has kept the water releases from the dam close to the reservoir inflow level. The outflow is at nearly 45 cubic feet per second. The inflow is at 38 cfs.
“We’re not draining the reservoir very much because we want it to fill,” Miller said.
In years when a massive snowpack accumulated in the upper valley, the Bureau of Reclamation would dump large amounts of water into the lower Fryingpan River to prevent the reservoir from filling too soon and overtopping the dam.
In 2011 during a winter that wouldn’t end, releases from the dam were boosted to 870 cfs, close to the maximum level without causing flooding. The Bureau of Reclamation warned Basalt officials going into Fourth of July weekend in 2011 that it might have to boost releases even further. Town officials were prepared for at least minor flooding, but the runoff dropped just in time and faded fast.
In 2019, the water level in Ruedi Reservoir was lower than average due to the drought of 2018. The extra space was needed to handle the high runoff.
While Miller is confident now of snowpack levels and runoff forecasts, every season brings twists and turns. Runoff will be influenced by how much more it snows this winter, how quickly it heats up this spring and early summer, and how much it rains once winter surrenders.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center forecasts cooler and wetter than average weather for Colorado through April 12.
Miller said the forecasted runoff volume is similar this year to 2017. Flows were increased to around 600 cfs in June that year. This year, based on current conditions, he anticipates increasing releases on May 1 to 110 cfs or equal to inflow, whichever is lower. That could increase to about 240 cfs by mid-May, he said. As runoff season progresses, he doesn’t anticipate exceeding “safe channel capacity.”
There will be higher releases than last spring, when the in-stream minimum flow of 110 cfs was maintained in the lower Fryingpan River during May, June and July, he said.
Ruedi Reservoir should be sitting pretty for boaters, water skiers and anglers by Fourth of July.
“We should be able to fill that without a problem,” Miller said. “It generally fills the first week of July, almost always.”