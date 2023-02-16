Both westbound lanes of I-70 at Glenwood Canyon were reopened by 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday following the crash of a tractor-trailer at 4:15 p.m. west of the Hanging Lake Tunnel, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred in the same location as another commercial-vehicle accident that resulted in an extended highway closure on Jan. 30, CDOT said. Speed is being investigated as a factor in Wednesday’s incident. Speed limits were lowered in Glenwood Canyon due to winter weather and a slick roadway surface.
The closed section of I-70 was between exit 133 at Dotsero and exit 116 at Glenwood Springs. Though the westbound lanes reopened by 10:30 p.m., one eastbound lane was scheduled to remain closed overnight to allow crews to remove remaining wreckage on Thursday morning. The crash occurred in the westbound lane and extended into an eastbound lane, CDOT said.
Motorists were advised to use the “southern alternative route,” which adds several hours of travel time. Westbound motorists from the Denver area can travel on U.S. 285 to U.S. 50, and continue west to Grand Junction. Travelers on I-70 can use CO 9 to U.S. 285, then south to U.S. 50, or use CO 91 southwest to U.S. 24 to U.S. 50. Eastbound motorists traveling from the Grand Junction area can use U.S. 50 east to U.S 285 and continue to Denver and areas nearby.
Updates on the accident and winter weather conditions continue to be posted to COtrip.org.
Presidents Day
DOT warned that Coloradans across the state are gearing up for Presidents Day weekend, a three-day stretch that historically draws some of the highest mountain traffic totals of the year. With more cars traveling mountain corridors, winter driving safety “is especially crucial,” said CDOT.
Motorists unprepared for winter conditions can cause closures, lengthen travel times and heighten their risk for slide-outs and crashes. Amid peak travel on the upcoming Presidents Day weekend, CDOT is reminding drivers headed to the high country to ensure their vehicles are prepared.
In January, more than 1.1 million drivers traveled through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, averaging more than 36,000 motorists daily. That's the highest January average since 2020. Last February, the daily traffic count average was nearly 38,000. With increased snowfall totals so far this year, CDOT doesn’t expect I-70 mountain traffic to slow down anytime soon, especially over Presidents Day weekend and spring break.
“Presidents Day weekend is one of the busiest mountain travel weekends in Colorado,” said Andrew Hogle, CDOT Winter Wise communications manager. “We encourage all motorists to avoid peak travel periods and ensure their tires are prepared for winter conditions. Fewer crashes and delays keep our mountain corridors moving, and most importantly, shows motorists are traveling safely.”
CDOT recently identified Glenwood Canyon and Vail Pass as two of the most challenging sections of I-70 in the winter. Motorists speeding on snow and ice-packed roads and vehicles with inadequate tires and tread lead to closures and crashes on these corridors and others along I-70.
“It’s no secret that mountain roads can be inherently challenging to navigate in the winter. It’s up to motorists to ensure their vehicles are prepared for winter conditions to give them the best chance to reach their destinations safely,” Hogle said.
Tractor-trailer wrecks have been a regular occurrence in Glenwood Canyon since the beginning of the year.