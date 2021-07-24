As a safety precaution, Interstate 70 is fully closed again east of Glenwood Springs due to a flash-flood warning that went into effect at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The warning is set to expire at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. At that point, the Colorado Department of Transportation will decide whether to reopen the interstate based on the presence of storm cells along the highway corridor, a CDOT spokesperson said Saturday afternoon.
The section of interstate that CDOT has had to close at various times over the last few weeks is located near the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar and is subject to debris flow and mudslides during rain events. It runs between milemarker 116 at Glenwood Springs and milemarker 133 at Dotsero.
A debris-flow situation near the Hanging Lake tunnel resulted in the closure of eastbound and westbound lanes on Friday. The westbound lanes were reopened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and the eastbound lanes were reopened at 1 p.m. Saturday, just a couple of hours before the new closure based on the flash-flood warning went into effect.
In a separate situation on Saturday, authorities closed Highway 133 in both directions at milemarker 50 south of Redstone near Hayes Creek Falls jjust before 12:30 p.m. due to a mud-and-rock slide. As of 4:20 p.m., the highway had not reopened. "Expected length of closure is not known," states a Pitkin County alert.
For updated information about Interstate 70 travel and also situations involving state highways in Colorado, visit cotrip.org.