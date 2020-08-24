Not even 12 hours after announcing the reopening of the 24-mile stretch of Interstate 70 corridor in Glenwood Canyon on Monday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation again closed the highway Monday evening when a spot fire at mile-marker 116 broke out.
Responding agencies were scrambling to learn more Monday evening just before 7 p.m., but one thing was clear: The new fire was a separate incident from the Grizzly Creek Fire responsible for the initial, unprecedented two-week closure of the highway.
“Yes, I-70 is closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero for helicopter operations as they’re addressing some flare ups,” Stacia Sellers, CDOT spokesperson, said Monday evening. “We anticipate this being a short-term closure.”
Garfield County Sheriff's Office public information officer Walt Stowe was optimistic that the incident would not result in a closure of more than a few hours.
"Right now, we’re hoping it’s only about a two-hour closure, [but] I don't know that for sure," he said. "They have air resources going to the scene. It’s at mile-marker 127. Of course, with dark coming in … we’re hitting it as quick as we can before it gets dark."
CDOT had announced the reopening of I-70 at 7 a.m. Monday.
The Grizzly Creek Fire, which broke out Aug. 10 with flames dangerously close to the highway, has since grown to 30,719 acres but is also 33% contained, according to the incident command team.
This is a developing story that will be updated.