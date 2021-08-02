On Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation warned that Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon would likely remain closed “through the weekend.” Since then, that timetable has changed to indefinitely.
“The extended safety closure is necessary due to significant clean up required after Thursday’s mudslides and debris flows, as well as continued heavy rain in the forecast,” a Friday news release noted. “CDOT reminds travelers that weather and safety conditions can shift precipitously in a manner of moments in this area, and weather forecasts suggest rain and significant mudslide risk through the weekend.”
Once on the scene, however, and with continued rainfall on and off throughout the weekend, which led to additional flooding Saturday night, CDOT on Sunday announced an extended closure of the stretch of interstate — without an estimated open date.
“This assessment was provided by senior operations supervisors and engineering staff who described damage to the viaduct structure unlike anything they had seen before,” a CDOT social media update explained of the “extreme damage” reported.
I-70 through Glenwood Canyon — impacted by the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area, which is incredibly conducive to debris flows — has been closed since Thursday night at about 9 p.m. A flash flood warning that afternoon closed the area between roughly 4:30 and 6 p.m., at which the warning expired and the highway was reopened.
That proved tumultuous for the 29 motorists who had to seek shelter in the Hanging Lake Tunnel complex.
“A new flash flood warning went into effect after storm cells quickly built up in the area,” a CDOT alert explained of the situation as of Friday at about 9 p.m. “Mudslides and debris reached I-70 within a few minutes. Throughout this time, CDOT highway maintenance personnel were working to secure the roadway and protect life safety. While debris was flowing down onto the roadway, CDOT temporarily evacuated its operations center in Hanging Lake Tunnel and had operations personnel working in the complex shelter in place for their safety. By approximately 10:45 p.m. the Hanging Lake Tunnel operations center was back online.”
Including those 29 motorists that had to shelter in the Hanging Lake Tunnel, there are 108 individuals “who have now been either evacuated from Glenwood Canyon or have been moved to a safe place,” the Friday update continues.
The detour route remains a northern alternative, via I-70 to CO 9 to US 40 to CO 13, then picking up westbound I-70 at Exit 90 — Rifle — adding at least two hours to most trips. Trucks should avoid I-70 altogether, instead opting for I-80 through Wyoming, per CDOT advice.
Increased water restrictions
The uptick in debris flow has implications beyond I-70 closures — the city of Glenwood Springs on Sunday announced extended water-use restrictions, until Wednesday, because of the heavy rains over both the Grizzly Creek and Lake Christine fires’ burn scar areas.
With the erosion in the scars, debris flows have impacted the Roaring Fork River and No Name Creek, a city press release explains, which initially announced the extension would last until Monday. But on Sunday, the Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority updated that to 6 p.m. Wednesday, adding “a message will be sent when the issue has been resolved.”
“Right now, all of our water tanks in town are at a good level for indoor water use, but we expect the debris in our water supplies to remain rather heavy with all the recent rain,” said Public Works Director Matt Langhorst in a statement. “Forecasts indicate there is still more rain to come which likely means even more debris, so it is important that everyone take action now to turn off outdoor water systems, which use very high amounts of water, until the debris lessens.”
There have been several slides into the water supplies.
“For a sense of how much debris we’re clearing, we currently have a turbidity reading of about 300-400 NTU coming from the Roaring Fork and approximately 4,000 NTU from No Name. A typical reading for our water sources is less than 6 NTU,” said Langhorst.
NTU stands for nephelometric turbidity units and is a measurement for cloudiness in water. Turbidity is the cloudiness or haziness of a fluid caused by large numbers of individual particles that are generally invisible to the naked eye, similar to smoke in air. The measurement of turbidity is a key test of water quality.