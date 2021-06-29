Just as eastbound Interstate 70 reopened in Glenwood Canyon, per a 3 p.m. Colorado Department of Transportation update, traffic on Independence Pass slowed to a point of false reports that it was closed due to a vehicle getting stuck east of Aspen.
“We had an RV blocking up by Lower Narrows,” a Pitkin County dispatcher said, noting “multiple sheriff’s deputies” and Colorado State Patrol were on the scene. “At this moment, it's still closed ... as of yet they’re still working on getting it opened back up.”
But Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta stressed at about 5:45 Monday evening that Independence Pass was never technically closed — yes, an oversized RV got stuck on a rock that required responders’ assistance, but the main purposes of law enforcement’s presence was to monitor the significant uptick in traffic, he emphasized.
“Due to the closure on I-70, we experienced a significant increase in vehicles on the pass in both directions. We had some vehicles that were over length that came over … that were on the pass that we dealt with, that were issued tickets.
“We had deputies and CDOT at the closure gate on our side of the pass that were proactively stopping vehicles that looked to be over length, confirmed that by measuring them and then providing them instructions on how to use the detour through Craig and Meeker and Steamboat,” he continued.
In August last year, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Department of Transportation made the joint decision to close Independence Pass because of safety concerns when I-70 closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum due to the Grizzly Creek Fire.
“The combination of heavy traffic, the narrow width of the highway in several locations and vehicle length restrictions are creating unsafe travel conditions. Multiple vehicles towing trailers became stuck on the pass and forced closures on the road,” explained an Aug. 12, 2020, CDOT announcement.
But that decision invited public backlash from Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky, who accused Pitkin County of “turning its back” on its downvalley counterparts during an emergency.
It was a point of contention that Burchetta wanted to ensure didn’t repeat Monday.
“Off the heels of what happened last summer … and fully understanding the issues that that cause, it’s important to make the distinction that we never closed it,” he said. “At no point did we ever close Independence Pass. We simply proactively metered and controlled for safe passage and safe travel. We were actively working on getting that RV unstuck from the rock he was on, but it was never closed.”
Meanwhile, in the lower valley, though eastbound lanes had reopened, westbound lanes on I-70 would remain closed for another roughly three hours. At 6:15 p.m., CDOT Northwest Colorado Communications Manager Elise Thatcher sent an email alerting that the interstate in Glenwood Canyon was again fully open in both directions, calling the update “great news.”
The overnight closure was the result of a second mudslide in as many days over the weekend. On Saturday afternoon at about 3:15 p.m., debris flow (caused by a heavy rainstorm) into No Name Creek led to an hourslong I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon in both directions. By about 8 p.m., crews had managed to reopen eastbound lanes but westbound remained closed until after 10 p.m.
One day later on Sunday, CDOT again had to close the interstate between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero because of a second mudslide. Crews worked diligently overnight but were unable to reopen the corridor until Monday.
Not taking for granted
The Middle Colorado Watershed Council was awarded funding in May from the Colorado Water Conservation Board to place rain gauges in Glenwood Canyon to enhance the local weather communication network.
It’s work that the weekend’s events only made more apparently necessary, said Paula Stepp, MCWC executive director.
“Hopefully this will allow us to be ahead of the game in future event predictions in relation to what we saw this weekend in the canyon,” she said via email Monday.
When the gauges are in place, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction will receive more timely weather information, which in turn will be communicated to CDOT. The additional information will provide more accuracy in determining whether a Glenwood Canyon closure is necessary and how quickly it must be done, a MCWC press release explained.
“This weekend’s debris flood in Glenwood Canyon was a result of the multiple days of rain on the Grizzly Creek burn scar. Flash flooding and debris flows are more likely to occur when spring, summer and fall rains run over fire damaged soil where vegetation has been burned away,” the release says. “To protect people and infrastructure who are in the vicinity of a burn scar in the first years after a fire, a heightened awareness of changes in weather and a warning system needs to be in place to get information out to the public as quickly as possible.”